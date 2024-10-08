The East Hills community commemorates one year since Oct. 7

To commemorate the one year since Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, around 200 people walked on Sunday from the Park at East Hills to Glen Cove Road some holding signs and yellow balloons with 365 written on them to signify the year since hostages were taken

The walk on Sunday was part of a series organized by the Run for Their Lives, an organization that has held weekly walks to raise awareness and stand in solidarity with the hostages and their families.

“Our strength lies not just in our numbers but in the compassion and determination that binds us together,” a Run for Their Lives organizer said.

Since its inception, the Run for Their Lives has been supported by volunteers of all ages. The organizers said in a press release that the volunteers have carried flags, lifted spirits, and brought a contagious energy to the walks.

The organizing committee, which included East Hills Mayor Michael Koblenz, Deputy Mayor Brian Meyerson, David Ozer, Trustee Clara Pomerantz, Fanny Boneh, Carmit Rozenzvig, and Dr. Alex Barzvi Silber, has remained committed to the cause.

The event featured a lineup of speakers who offered words of hope and solidarity, including state Sen. Jack Martins, Old Westbury Congregation Rabbi Michael Stanger, Chabad of Roslyn Rabbi Yaakov Reiter, Roslyn Synagogue Rabbi Yoni Danzger, Temple Sinai Rabbi Michael White, Old Westbury Congregation Cantor Yosi Karavani, Cantor Schwartz, Nassau County Legislator Samantha Goetz, and former state Assembly Member Michael LiPetri and a current candidate for U.S. Congress.

“Today, on the one-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Israel, we stand steadfastly in solidarity with our Jewish neighbors, in support of their defense against any future attacks and in our calls for the immediate release of all hostages. This brutal and unprovoked terrorist attack was an attack on all humanity,” Martins said in a statement. “We join our Jewish brothers and sisters in rejecting hate in all forms and in the prayer of a peaceful tomorrow, starting with the immediate release of all hostages still being held. Never again is today, and every day. Am Yisrael Chai!”