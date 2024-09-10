Roslyn Board of Education tours the district to celebrate campus upgrades

Before the start of school, the Roslyn Board of Education embarked on its annual district-wide tour to review a series of newly completed campus upgrades and ensure that all buildings were ready for the new school year.

As assistant to the superintendent for administration and special projects, Thomaz Szajkowski led the tour.

Board of Education representatives, including President Meryl Waxman Ben-Levy, Vice President Michael Levine, Trustees David Dubner, Alison Gilbert, and Leigh Minsky, along with Superintendent Allison Brown and Assistant Superintendent Michael Goldspiel, joined him.

The tour kicked off at Roslyn High School, and the group visited each of the five schools in the district to view the new upgrades and prepped buildings.

The projects began during the 2023-2024 academic year, and several across the district were completed in 2023. The rest were completed in 2024, before the start of the new school year, the Roslyn School District said.

The funding for the campus upgrades came from the district’s operating budget, capital reserves, and generous donations from the Parent Faculty Association.

“We are thrilled to unveil these incredible upgrades across our district,” Brown said. “Each project reflects our commitment to creating an innovative and supportive learning environment for our students and staff.”

At the high school, the tour viewed the new Roslyn Electric Vehicle classroom, several new social studies classrooms and the renovated pottery studio.

In addition, the tour explored the new Project Lead the Way classroom.

“Project Lead the Way is a hands-on STEM program where students tackle real-world challenges through collaborative problem-solving, honing their critical and creative thinking skills, and ultimately following an Engineering Pathway at the High School level,” the Roslyn School District said.

The group checked out the field house to review the upgraded Roslyn Boosters concession stand and inspected the foundation for the soon-to-be-added security booth.

The delivery of the security booth is expected before the end of the year, contingent on favorable weather and scheduled deliveries, the Roslyn School District said.

At East Hills Elementary School, the tour group viewed the upgraded boiler room, faculty lounge renovations, the sensory hallway and the exterior scoreboard on the gym wall.

Roslyn Middle School campus upgrades included newly installed noise panels in the room, new chorus room chairs, and updated concrete sidewalks and curbs that are ADA accessible.

The Harbor Hill Elementary School upgrades featured a renovated faculty lounge. At Heights Elementary School, the tour observed a newly installed gym man-lift.

All necessary and required day-to-day maintenance was completed on schedule, according to the Roslyn Board of Education.