Roslyn High School students and administrations at the breakfast meet and greet event (Photo provided by the Roslyn School District)

Roslyn High School welcomes new students

Roslyn High School’s student government, the Organization of Class Councils, hosted a breakfast meet and greet in the cafeteria courtyard to get to know the two dozen new students who moved to the district this academic year.

During second period on Friday, Sept. 20, the students participated in an ice-breaker activity and received some Roslyn School District swag.

Administrators, including Superintendent Allison Brown, RHS Principal Scott Andrews, Assistant Principal Dave Lazarus, Assistant Principal Carol Murphy, and Dean of Students Sandra Stueber, welcomed the students.

 

