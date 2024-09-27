nameplate
Herricks Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tony Sinanis (left) and Herricks High School principal Joan Keegan (right) recognize 20 seniors recently named Commended Students in the 2024-2025 National Merit Scholarship Program (Photo provided by the Herricks School District) 

Herricks School District recognizes National Merit Commended students

Twenty Herricks High School seniors were recently named Commended Students in the 2024-2025 National Merit Scholarship Program.

To qualify for the recognition, students typically scored in the top 3% of all students nationally on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test taken during their junior year.

Congratulations to the following National Merit Commended Students: Allison Chen, Marc Cheng, Nikki Cheng, Venice Fan, Shannon Hong, Connor Huang, Nazarin Jamil, Hannah Joseph, Albert Kuo, Edward Lee, Hallie Lee, Kloie Liao, Ashna Muni, Nicole Muzaka, Sanvi Patel, Enya Sakhrani, Andrew Simons, Armaan Vaswani, Ellie Wu and Ryan Yen.

The Roslyn News Staff
