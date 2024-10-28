Roslyn juniors and seniors read together

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, seniors from the Atria Senior Living residence in Roslyn Harbor visited with the children at The Roslyn Co-op to read to them.

“Miss Jean” and “Miss JoJo” read their favorite books to the eager audience of three- and four-year-olds. They were joined by “Miss Chrissy,” an employee of the Atria.

“It is such a nice connection between their community and our community,” Co-op Director Jeannine Votruba said. “Honestly, I don’t know who enjoys it more, the kids or the adults.”

Votruba added that the read-alongs were a natural fit for their school. “As a Co-op, we always have families in the building, so this is just another extension of our family.”

Aside from reading, the Atria visitors also did a sing-along and a play with finger puppets.

This is the second visit to the school by seniors at Atria. Last year’s visit included “Miss Pat,” a former parent of the Co-op, who could not attend this visit due to eye surgery. Votruba said she was missed and hopes to have Miss Pat at the next read-along.

The Co-op plans to host these readings on a monthly basis. Votruba said she looks forward to welcoming back the ladies next month.