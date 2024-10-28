nameplate
Miss JoJo with her excited audience. (Photo credit Jeannine Votruba)

Roslyn juniors and seniors read together

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, seniors from the Atria Senior Living residence in Roslyn Harbor visited with the children at The Roslyn Co-op to read to them.

“Miss Jean” and “Miss JoJo” read their favorite books to the eager audience of three- and four-year-olds. They were joined by “Miss Chrissy,”  an employee of the Atria.

“It is such a nice connection between their community and our community,” Co-op Director Jeannine Votruba said. “Honestly, I don’t know who enjoys it more, the kids or the adults.”

Votruba added that the read-alongs were a natural fit for their school. “As a Co-op, we always have families in the building, so this is just another extension of our family.”

Aside from reading, the Atria visitors also did a sing-along and a play with finger puppets.

This is the second visit to the school by seniors at Atria. Last year’s visit included “Miss Pat,” a former parent of the Co-op, who could not attend this visit due to eye surgery. Votruba said she was missed and hopes to have Miss Pat at the next read-along.

The Co-op plans to host these readings on a monthly basis. Votruba said she looks forward to welcoming back the ladies next month.

Miss Jean reads to eager listeners. (Photo credit Jeannine Votruba)
