Roslyn Heights resident elected to ERASE Racism board

ERASE Racism has elected four new board members, one of whom is Roslyn Heights resident Lauren Furst.

Furst, who splits her time between Roslyn Heights, and Florida, is a retired certified financial planner. She has served on numerous boards including the Long Island Center for Independent Living, Sustainable Long Island, Meadville Lombard Theological College, and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Shelter Rock. She has been involved in social justice work at both UUCSR and the 1 st Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Palm Beaches, which includes LGBTQ+, reproductive, immigration, electoral, and racial justice. At 1stUUPB, she started and chairs a Racial Justice Ministry.