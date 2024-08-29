Herricks welcomes new staff for 2024-25 school year

The Herricks Union Free School District welcomed 18 new educators to the school community for the 2024-25 school year.

With the support of district leadership, the new staff members participated in the annual Orientation Day. Orientation Day started at the Herricks Community Center with a deep dive into the Herricks mission, culture, procedures, policies and other information to help facilitate a smooth transition to the schools starting on day one.

The team then boarded a school bus to tour each of the district’s school facilities.

New Herricks faculty and staff for 2024-25 school year include: Jennifer Bendersky (special education, high school), Christopher Botta (business, high school), Thomas Brennan (special education, middle school), Gina Durand (Spanish, high school), Amanda Eidelman (teaching assistant, Searingtown), William Gladstone (social studies and mathematics, middle school), Victoria Godino (special education, Center Street), Masiel Gomez (teaching assistant, Denton Avenue), Yuanyuan Ha (Chinese, high school and middle school), Andrea Loconte (teaching assistant, high school), Victoria Manuel (English substitute, middle school), Liam McManus (social studies, high school), Joseph Monroy (physics, high school), Dylan Patwell (biology, high school, Shelter Rock Academy and middle school), Victoria Van Wie (speech, Denton Avenue and middle school), Ashley Vicente (teaching assistant, Searingtown), Andrew Wolf (school counselor, middle school) and Jenia Yashaya (family and consumer sciences, high school).