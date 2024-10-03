Herricks students selected for NYSSMA All-State Music Festival

21 Herricks High Schoolers have been named All-State students. Of those honored, eight have been selected to participate in one of this year’s All-State Conference, which will be held this December in Rochester.

The annual conference, sponsored by the New York State School Music Association, or NYSSMA, is considered the highest honor a school musician can attain in New York State.

To be accepted as an All-State musician, a student must be in good standing in their Herricks ensemble and receive a perfect score in a formal audition. All-State auditions require preparation and performance of a solo, sight-reading, and scales for a certified adjudicator.

Over 6,000 high school sophomores and juniors audition for All-State each year, but only 800 are accepted statewide.

The 2024 Herricks All-State musicians are Connor Chang (Double Bass), Constantine Cheung (Cello), Adam Chu (Cello), Amanda Cui (Cello), Edwin Ko (Alto Saxophone), Albert Kuo (Cello), Julia Lam (Violin), Kloie Liao (Snare Drum), Angelina Liu (Violin), Lucas Ma (Bass Clarinet), Nicholas Quan (Jazz Lead Trumpet), Andrew Simons (Violin), Joelle Tan (Violin), Sharath Venkatesan (Tuba), Anderson Wang (Bb Clarinet), Maximus Wong (Jazz Tenor Saxophone), Ryan Yen (Cello) and Corey Yuen (Violin).

These students all are under the direction of Herricks High School music educators Catherine Birke, strings; Louise O’Hanlon, vocalists; and Scott Stickley, band students.

Music Honor Society. “As always, we are very proud of these musical accomplishments,” Director of Music and Performing Arts Anissa Arnold said. “Congratulations to each of these students and to all the music teachers from K-12 who have affected them along the way to this milestone.”

While in Rochester, the students will rehearse and perform with nationally recognized conductors in musical ensembles, including symphonic band, wind ensemble, symphony orchestra, chamber orchestra, and mixed choir.

All performances take place at the historic Eastman Theatre in downtown Rochester.