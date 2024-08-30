Roslyn Booster Basketball Club registration is now open

The Roslyn Booster Basketball Club registration for the Fall 2024-25 season is now open through Oct. 15.

The club is a community-based league of over 1,000 boys and girls in grades K through 12 in the Roslyn and East Willison School District. The season runs from early November through March.

“The teams are broken down by grade and gender,” Roslyn Booster Basketball Club president Adam Potashnick said. “From grades three through twelve, there is a regular season with playoffs and a championship, and for grades K through two, it’s more about technique, skill work and training versus gameplay.”

The league allows players to learn the fundamentals of basketball in a fun yet competitive setting.

“It’s all about having the opportunity to play with your classmates, have fun and be a part of an activity on a consistent basis in your own community,” Potashnick said.

The coaches for the teams are made up of volunteers, mostly parent volunteers, Potashnick said.

The Roslyn Booster Basketball Club is an official Junior Knicks Affiliate, which provides the club with access to former Knicks, training and events, Potashnick said.

The club is currently seeking sponsors from local families and businesses.

“There are various sponsorship opportunities for anyone who wants to sponsor our uniforms or the league,” Potashnick said.

For more information regarding registration or sponsorship opportunities, visit the Roslyn Booster Basketball Club website at www.roslynboosterbasketball.com