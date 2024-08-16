Herricks summer program instills the magic of music

Over 100 Herricks middle-schoolers came together to hone their skills and gain confidence at the district’s summer music program. The program, directed by Anissa Arnold, Herricks Director of Fine and Performing Arts, culminated in a full concert featuring all students performing in each area covered over the summer, which was attended by parents, members of the community and Herricks staff.

During the four-week program, students practiced and performed as part of an elementary or intermediate orchestra or band, based on their age and skill level. Students were also divided into chamber groups, giving them more opportunity for individual musical freedom and expression.

In addition, the students all participate in chorus where they focus on singing under the direction of Diana Minerva, Center Street Elementary School choral teacher. With Minerva, they also work on expanding their general music skills, including learning ukulele, playing rhythm games and delving into music theory and ear training.

Herricks Middle School orchestra teacher Eva Viavattine, who has been a summer music instructor since 2021, said the social component of the program helps students develop essential proficiencies and a deeper love for their instrument. “Our campers enjoy the informal setting and have a lot of fun. They get to work in smaller chamber groups, play music with new and old friends and improve improvisational abilities. Plus, the boost in confident and leadership skills will serve them well when they join the full orchestra or band during the year.”

According to Viavattine, the magic of the program is deeply embedded in the collaboration with the Tri-M Honor Society students. Members of the high school’s Tri-M Honor Society serve as counselors, instructors and mentors for the younger students. “This camp couldn’t run without them,” Viavattine said. “They are incredible mentors and coaches, and their guidance and support has a profound impact and lasting influence on the campers.”

Arnold added, “The vast majority of the counselors have been campers themselves in this program. Many have participated every year and then after graduating from the program, move on to the counselor role. These students have a passion for what we do and are thrilled for the opportunity to inspire young students as they were inspired themselves.”

Herricks senior and co-president of Tri-M Abigail Loo is a former camper and has been a counselor for two years. She works primarily with flute players. “It was an amazing experience for me, being a middle schooler and getting to learn from the high schoolers. It’s a unique collaborative environment and I’m happy to have the opportunity to work with these students, provide inspiration and mentorship and share my positive experience with the next generation of campers.”

Arnold looks forward to seeing where students take their musical skills next. “The Herricks Summer Music Program has been a valuable part of the Herricks Music Department for the past 13 years. I am very proud of all our students. I have enjoyed watching them flourish during this four week program and cannot wait to see what the future has in store for them as they progress in the years ahead.”