East Hills celebrates Green Day

The Village of East Hills hosted Green Day on Saturday, Aug 24.

The annual event, o rganized by Trustee Clara Pomerantz, was designed to provide information, products, and services on how residents can lead healthier, happier, and better lives. It was held poolside at The Park at East Hills.

Nutritionists and fitness instructors set up booths and met with residents. Around one dozen vendors participated, including Barry’s Bootcamp, Bout Boxing, Juice Plus, Skin Spirit, New York Life Insurance representative, local chiropractor Jason Brattner, and more.

The town of North Hempstead and New York State Public Service gave the residents handouts on going green and helping with environmental conservation.

‘It was a beautiful day,” Pomerantz said. “It was a great turnout, and residents got a few giveaways, samples, and raffle tickets for prizes.” She said she created Green Day to educate residents to about making environmentally friendly choices and learn about wellness for the mind, body and soul.

The East Hills Board of Trustees thanked vendors for participating and residents of the Town of North Hempstead for attending.