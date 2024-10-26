The Bryant Library to host Diwali celebration

The Bryant Library invites people of all ages to join their educational Diwali Celebration on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most celebrated festivals in India and around the world. Learn about this festival through traditional music, trivia, crafts, and more.

This is an intergenerational event designed for people of all ages, stages of life, and backgrounds.

Register for the program by calling 516-621-2240 ext. 240 or emailing [email protected]

Information provided by the Bryant Library.