Temple Beth Sholom offers Virtual Book and Author Series

Temple Beth Sholom of Roslyn Heights is hosting a Virtual Book and Author Series starting Sept. 18.

Six virtual events will be held with authors worldwide, such as L.A., the U.K., and Israel. Members of Literary Likes will read six new releases, such as Mimi Zieman’s ‘Tap Dancing on Everest’ and Arthur Gross Schaeffer’s ‘The Rabbi Wore A Collar.’ The new releases will be brought to audiences through Temple Beth Sholom’s partnership with the Jewish Book Council.

According to Temple Beth Sholom, one of the authors is Adam Nimoy, the son of Leonard Nimoy. He will share his poignant story of reconciliation with his father.

A group link will be available on Wednesday before each author’s presentation at 8 p.m. for book club members who wish to discuss the book beforehand.

For information on the series fee, author talk dates, and book or e-book purchases, please visit tbsroslyn.org and click on Literary Likes in upcoming events.