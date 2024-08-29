Roslyn Summer Academy hosts special guests for students

Students in the Roslyn Summer Extended School Year Program and the Roslyn Summer Academy experienced singer-songwriter Brady Rymer and drummer Larry Eagle in a show they put on at Roslyn Middle School. The Roslyn SEPTA fully sponsored the event.

Students enjoyed dancing and singing to the songs and enjoyed treats from an on-site ice cream truck.

The Summer Extended School Year Program is a six-week course of instruction for designated students to prevent regression. The Roslyn Summer Academy is a 4-week program designed to extend learning opportunities for approximately 350 Roslyn School District students who have completed kindergarten through eighth grade.

They receive instruction in English Language Arts, Mathematics, and Physical Education, as well as activities and field trips. Roslyn High School Assistant Principal Carol Murphy oversees the academy with the assistance of over thirty high school students.