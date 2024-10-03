Roslyn pep on full display at homecoming

BY Cynthia Younker

Despite the damp forecast, Roslyn sports fans came out on Saturday, Sept. 28, for a homecoming celebration. The day kicked off with a pancake breakfast at 11 a.m. in the cafeteria, served by school staff and administrators.

At 2 p.m., the Roslyn Bulldogs took the field for their football game against Baldwin. Varsity and JV volleyball games were also held inside the school gymnasiums on Saturday morning.

Homecoming Day was the culmination of Spirit Week—a weeklong spirit-building initiative designed to build excitement for the big game.

On Friday, Sept. 27, the high school hosted a pep rally in the gym. Students, faculty, and staff filled the bleachers to cheer on all the sports teams, watch students compete in several games, and see a performance by the Roslyn High School Cheerleaders.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, the Organization of Class Council, members of the football and cheerleading teams, and the Roslyn Marching Band toured all three elementary schools to entertain the children with spirited pep rallies. The young students were thrilled by a visit from the school mascot.

Cynthia Younker is the public information officer for Roslyn Public Schools.