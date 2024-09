On Monday, Aug. 12, 173 Marching Bulldogs attended a week-long band camp at Camp Taconic in Hinsdale, Mass.

During their stay, the band learned and practiced the drill for their 2024 production titled “Equilibrium.”

The Marching Bulldogs begin their competitive season on Sept. 15 at Brentwood High School.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, they will perform during the half-time show at the Roslyn homecoming football game.