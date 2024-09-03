Three Roslyn children participate in the Hampton Classic

Three Roslyn children recently competed with some of the top equestrians in the world at the Hampton Classic Horse Show.

Noah Jaffe, a seventh-grader at Roslyn Middle School, Adie Ringler, 12, and Ryan Buslik, 11, participated in various events, including trotting.

Approximately 1,400 horses enter the Hampton Classic each year in over 200 separate competitions, according to the Hampton Classic website. National champion hunter competitors, Olympic medalists, and adult and children amateurs participate in the events offered at the Hampton Classic.

Katelyn Morrie trains Jaffe in horseback riding at Horseability in Old Westbury.

Adie has been riding at Horsability since she was seven years old. Her passion for animals, particularly horses, has made horseback riding her favorite extracurricular activity, said Adie’s mother, Jocelyn Ringler.

“Participating in the Hampton Classics definitely felt special. The Hampton Classic was such a unique experience,” Ringler said. “Adie participated in two events which included trotting. Getting her ribbons was such a highlight.”

The Hampton Classic was Adie’s third horse show this year.

Adie trains all year for horse shows. Right before the Hampton Classic, Adie participated in a clinic with a professional rider with close to 50 years of experience in the industry.

“She gave them lots of feedback and told them to just remember to have fun,” Ringler said.

Ryan has been horseback riding since she was eight years old. He takes lessons with Courtney Monroe and Omri Adut at Days Made Farms in Old Westbury.

She competed at the Hampton Classic Horse Show in the short stirrup division 10 and under, and in Riding Lady Like, she placed second and third out of 18 competitors.

“Ryan will continue to compete and is looking forward to the upcoming season,” Ryan’s mother, Nicole Buslik, said.