Roslyn Landmark Society’s 2024 Fall Walking Tours

The Roslyn Landmark Society is hosting Fall Walking Tours though the Village of Roslyn with Florence and Craig Westergard on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The Westergards will lead the group to Old Northern Boulevard and observe several significant buildings along the way. The tour includes a row of 19th-century vernacular houses that dot the boulevard and the original cobblestone roadway on Hicks Street.

The group will then visit the Roslyn Viaduct (William Cullen Bryant Bridge) to learn about its history and observe the Village of Roslyn from a birds-eye perspective. Attendees will get a view of the historic former AT&T telecommunications tower.

The tour will continue along Roslyn’s Waterfront Development Overlay District to observe and discuss the new promenade and other structures that make up this revitalized district. This will be followed by exploring Roslyn’s commercial district to discuss its development.

The tour includes a stop at the William Robeson (Roslyn) Grist Mill, which is currently undergoing restoration by the Roslyn Landmark Society.

A stop at the Ellen E. Ward Memorial Clock Tower will conclude the tour. The clock tower will be open for interior viewing.

Two sessions are available to sign up for, one at 10 a.m. and the other at 1 p.m. Tickets are free for 2024 Roslyn Landmark Society members and a suggested $25 from non-members (which will include a 2024 membership).

Registration is limited to 25 attendees per session.

To register or receive additional information, contact the Roslyn Landmark Society at 516-625-4363 or [email protected]