Congressman Suozzi shows support for Roslyn Grist Mill

On Wednesday, Oct. 3, U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi visited the Roslyn Grist Mill to celebrate the Roslyn Landmark Society’s receipt of its first reimbursement through the Save America’s Treasures grant program.

During his visit, Roslyn Landmark Society’s Board of Trustees and staff members presented Suozzi with a Certificate of Appreciation for his grant sponsorship and ongoing support of the Roslyn Grist Mill’s restoration.

Located on Old Northern Blvd. in the center of the historic Village of Roslyn, the Roslyn Grist Mill is a rare surviving Dutch-framed watermill purposely built for industrial use beginning in 1715. As the first commercial building in the community, it served as the economic heart of the village for over one hundred and fifty years. President George Washington visited the site during his grand tour of Long Island following the American Revolution in 1790. It is also believed the location was used by Long Island’s Underground Railroad network.

U.S. Rep. Suozzi has long supported restoring this historic site as an integral part of Long Island’s cultural heritage. In 2022, he included the Roslyn Grist Mill as one of fifteen local projects in New York’s 3rd Congressional District to receive community funding for fiscal year 2023.

Due to U.S. Rep. Suozzi’s instrumental support, the Roslyn Landmark Society was subsequently awarded $500,000 from the Save America’s Treasures grant program through the Historic Preservation Fund administered by the National Park Service.

The Save America’s Treasures grant is playing an integral role in completing Phase 2 of the Roslyn Grist Mill’s restoration. This includes restoring and reinstalling the mill’s roof framing, shingles, exterior siding, windows, doors, and interior flooring. Phase 2 of the project began in September 2023 and is expected to be completed by spring 2025, allowing limited public access to the building to begin.

“I’m happy to be here at the Roslyn Grist Mill today, where we’re celebrating the next phase in this very important project where people have worked so hard for so many years,” Suozzi stated. “We brought some money in from the federal government to try and make this important part of our history continue for all time.”

“So many people have worked together for the Roslyn Landmark Society from Federal, State, local governments, local community members, and sponsors all working together to make sure we preserve this important part of our history,” he added.

“We appreciate Congressman Suozzi’s key role in initiating the Save America’s Treasures grant and his wonderful support for preserving our community’s history,” said Howard Kroplick, co-president of the Roslyn Landmark Society. “With the strong support of our government officials, historic foundations and trusts, and members and sponsors of the Roslyn Landmark Society, we look forward to restoring this historic Dutch-framed building and opening it as an important educational center and Long Island tourist attraction.”

The Roslyn Landmark Society continues to seek additional funding to complete the restoration of the Roslyn Grist Mill. Interested sponsors are encouraged to visit RoslynLandmarks.org or contact the organization directly for more information on how to assist in preserving this significant historic structure.

Story courtesy of the Roslyn Landmark Society.