Registration opens for the 2024 Fall Adult Education Program for Roslyn, Herricks and East Williston residents

Registration for the 2024 Spring Adult Education Program opens on Monday, Sept. 9, for all Roslyn, Herricks and East Williston school district residents.

Daytime courses will be virtual, and most evening classes will be in-person. Classes will begin the first week of October.

Catalogs have been mailed to the community and can be viewed online at www.roslynschools.org under the Community/Adult Education tab.

Registration can be completed by mail, fax or online only. There is no in-person or phone registration.

For additional information, please call the Adult Education office at 516-801-5091.

The Roslyn News Staff

