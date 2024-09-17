Roslyn’s Bryant Plaza begins leasing

Bryant Plaza, a new luxury rental building in Roslyn, has begun leasing.

The 54-unit building located at 333 Warner Ave. across from the LIRR train station was developed by JK Equities in conjunction with Century Realty Investors and designed by Mojo Stumer Associates.

“We bought the land over six years ago when it was an existing shopping center,” Jordan Karlik of JK Equities said. “It was pretty run down and dilapidated. It was at the end of its useful life.”

Karlik said JK Equities operated the shopping center as it went through the rezoning and permitting process.

“We then knocked it down. The construction took about two years,” Karlik said. “Like other sites on the North Shore of Long Island, a lot of foundation work went into the project.”

The luxury apartment building offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom homes ranging from 800 square feet to over 1,750 square feet.

Douglas Elliman’s Wendy Sanders and Peter Crifo are spearheading the leasing for the project.

“The apartments have an open concept floorplan and eat-in kitchens. Many units have a home office, a den or a terrace. It also has an in-unit washer and dryer and a beautiful closet system,” Crifo said. “There are several EV charging stations. The building offers amenities such as a residence tenant lounge, a gym and a business center for those who work from home.”

The building is conveniently located for commuters and adjacent to the LIRR’s Roslyn Station. Crifo said several applications have already been submitted for leasing the building.

“We’re getting people who want to be near the train, younger people and snowbirds who may have a residence in Florida and don’t want to keep the house they have [on Long Island] anymore,” Crifo said. “We’re seeing a nice mix or interested people.”

In addition to the apartments offered, the bottom floor has 6,600 square feet of retail space. Karlik said what will be in the retail space is currently up in the air.

“Our desire is for some food service, at least in a portion of the space. But we don’t know what’s in there going to be in there yet,” Karlik said. “We envisioned it as something that services the needs of the community and would be helpful for commuters.”

Jordan and his father live in Roslyn.

“We’re really excited about the project. We think that it really fills a need. There’s a shortage of housing in all of Long Island, especially the North Shore and especially in Roslyn,” Jordan said. “We think it’s a net positive for the community and certainly better than the dilapidated shops that were there before.”

For more information, visit bryantplaza.com.