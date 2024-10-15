Upcoming candidate forums for U.S. Congress, State Senator and State Assembly

With Election Day three weeks away, the North Shore NAACP and the League of Women Voters of Port Washington-Manhasset are hosting candidate forums for residents to learn more about the people on the ballot this November.
The North Shore NAACP’s candidate forum will be on Monday, Oct. 21, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and the League of Women Voters’ forum will be on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m.
The North Shore NAACP’s candidate forum will be at the Port Washington Public Library (1 Library Drive in Port Washington). It is scheduled to include candidates for U.S. Congress District 3, state Senate District 7, and state Assembly Districts 16 and 13.
Rep. Tom Suozzi and Mike LePetri are running for Congress in District 3. State Senate District 7 candidates are Sen. Jack Martins and Kim Keiserman. State Assembly District 16 candidates are Assembly Member Gina Sillitti and Daniel Norber. Assembly Member Charles Lavine and Ruka Anzai are running for assembly member in District 13.
A spokesperson for the North Shore NAACP said the organization is in the process of contacting all of the candidates and had not confirmed any as of Monday, Oct. 14. NAACP Chapter president Qiana Hobdy will moderate the forum.
The League of Women Voters of Port Washington-Manhasset and the Sid Jacobson JCC are co-sponsoring the candidate forum on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Sid Jacobson JCC (300 Forest Drive in Greenvale). Martins and Keiserman have confirmed their attendance with the League of Women Voters.
Initially, the League of Women Voters forum was scheduled to host Sillitti and Norber but was canceled after Norber dropped out.
“Norber, candidate for New York Assembly District 16, agreed four weeks ago to participate in the forum with Gina Sillitti but recently canceled his participation,” the league said in an email.
National, state and local League of Women Voters policy requires league forums to have at least two candidates for an office participate. Allowing only one candidate to speak to an audience is considered a “contribution in kind,” and violates the league’s strict nonpartisan policy, the League of Women Voters said.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
The League of Women Voters forum will be broadcast by North Shore TV (NSTV.org) and then posted on the League’s YouTube Channel (YouTube @lwvofpwm).