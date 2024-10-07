Third annual Fiesta in the Park celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

The Parent Resource Center, Port Washington Public Library, Landmark on Main Street and the Town of North Hempstead came together on Sunday to host the third annual Fiesta in the Park to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Blumenfeld Park was transformed into a festive celebration with food trucks serving Latin-American cuisine and performances by the Schreiber High School Tri-M Music Honor Society Jazz Combo and Parent Resource Center dance students. Local organizations and businesses provided booths with free crafts or activities for kids.

This year’s Fiesta in the Park theme was “Somos Port Washington,” which translates to “We are Port Washington.” The theme was selected by co-founders Diana Delgado-Kollar and Joseph Delerme, and a committee of organizers: Amanda Perez Leder, Anabel Walzer, Analía Quispe, Felipe Tobar, Isaac Santiago, Karla Panameño and Juliana Villamar.