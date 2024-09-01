SUNY Old Westbury welcomes largest-ever freshman class

This year, SUNY Old Westbury welcomes its largest-ever first-year class. The incoming class has 800 first-year students, compared to the university’s previous record of 751 students in 2028.

The Class of 2028’s 800 students represent a near-10% increase from the Class of 2027.

The students were selected from a pool of 7,800 applications. Applications to the school increased 11% from last year.

“We’re excited to welcome more first-year students than we ever have before,” said SUNY Old Westury President Timothy E. Sams. “We see this achievement as further proof that our academic offerings, coupled with a campus community focused on student success and our commitment to justice and equity, are the right fit for students who today want to be prepared for the work and world that lies ahead of them.”

The 2024-2025 student body began its semester on Monday, Aug. 26.

“This year’s record-breaking enrollment of first-year students continues the upward trend we’ve been experiencing in the post-pandemic era,” said Vice President for Enrollment Management and Marketing Bryan Terry. “Our commitment to academic excellence, diverse and inclusive campus community, and innovative programs is resonating strongly with students and their families. These results affirm that our strategic initiatives and dedication to student success are proof that SUNY OW is a ‘first choice’ institution for all students interested in higher education.”

Information provided by SUNY Old Westbury