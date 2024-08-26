Special needs students host Olympic games

The Bethpage High School gymnasium buzzed with energy and excitement on Aug. 15 as students from all grade levels gathered for the Extended School Year Olympics.

Extended School Year programs are designed for students who, due to their disabilities, are given a structured learning environment year-round.

The Extended School Year Olympics brought together students, teachers, aides, and families for a morning filled with fun and friendly competition.

Parents filled the stands as they watched their children participate in various events.

The atmosphere was full of team spirit as students competed in everything from archery to rhythmic gymnastics. Table tennis was transformed using beach balls, and equestrian competitions utilized “hobby horses” fashioned from pool noodles. The javelin throw, also using pool noodles, was a favorite – with students showing off their skills in a safe and supportive environment.

Bethpage High School’s mascot, the Golden Eagle, made a special appearance, delighting the students and bringing a festive close to the games.

In true Olympic spirit, every participant was celebrated for their efforts. After the event, all students were awarded gold medals, a symbol of their hard work, perseverance, and the joy of participation.