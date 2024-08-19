Long Island Police Unions Endorse Trump For President in Jericho

By Michael Malaszczyk

Several Suffolk County police unions endorsed former President Donald Trump in his bid against Vice President Kamala Harris at the Conservative Party of New York’s nominating convention in Jericho on Saturday

Lou Civello, president of the Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association and David Samartino, president of the Suffolk County Police Conference, representing some 30 police, corrections officers and sheriffs organizations in Suffolk, appeared alongside Republican politicians to endorse Trump.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), accepted the Conservative Party nomination of Trump.

The convention was held at the Cottage at the Milleridge Inn in Jericho. Along with Jordan, officials in attendance included Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-Island Park).

The Conservative Party of New York is one of four parties in the state with automatic ballot access, alongside the Republican, Democratic, and Working Families parties. Though technically a political party of its own, the Conservative Party tends to cross-endorse the Republican nominee for offices such as president, senator, House of Representatives members, state senators, assembly members, and municipal offices – and the Working Families Party tends to do the same for Democratic nominees.

A notable exception on Long Island happened in 2023, when the Conservative Party endorsed Legislator Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue) for Southold Town Supervisor. Krupski won in a landslide.

The most recent gubernatorial election in New York – typically a blue state – was historically close, with Gov. Kathy Hochul defeating Republican former U.S. Rep Lee Zeldin by a margin of 53% to 47%, the closest race for the governor’s seat since 1994. However, New York is not expected to be a competitive state for November’s presidential election. The Cook Political Report has New York as a safe blue state.