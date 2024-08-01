Out and About

FRIDAY, AUG. 9

Roosevelt Field Mall Community Blood Drive

12:30- 6:30 p.m. (Roosevelt Field Mall, 630 Old Country Rd.) New York Blood Center is hosting a community blood drive at Roosevelt Field Mall in the North Court (main level near Dick’s Sporting Goods). Every donor will receive a voucher for two NY Mets tickers. Schedule an appointment at nybc.org

45 RPM

7- 9 p.m. 6:30- 8:30 p.m. (Eisenhower Park, Field #6) Nassau County presents summer events and concerts at the Lakeside Theater: 45 RPM. Admission is free. Bring blankets or chairs. Call (516) 572-0200 for more information.

Gladys Knight: Farewell Tour

8 p.m. (NYCB Theatre at Westbury) After being in the business for more than 60 years, Gladys Knight is bringing her classic Motown-style R&B to audiences one last time before she bids us farewell. Visit westburymusicfair.org for ticket information.

Moonlight Mile

6:30 – 9 p.m. (Newbridge Road Park, 2600 Newbridge Rd, Bellmore) A fun 1 Mile race under the moon! Take the gentle curves around Newbridge Road Park for a fun, flat 1 Mile race or walk. Enjoy festive treats thanks to Waterloo Sparkling Water! Get a soft glow-in-the-dark tee. Proceeds benefit the Never Stop Running Foundation; a 501 (c) 3 non-profit that supports athletic and charitable events as they raise awareness and foster community involvement. Never Stop Running Foundation also funds local Youth & Special Needs events as well as supports and develops elite athletes at the local, national, and international levels. Call 516-531-3323 with any questions.

LI Retro Gaming Expo

4 – 10 p.m. (Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Blvd, Garden City) The Long Island Retro Gaming Expo, home to New York’s premier video game convention, returns to the historic Cradle of Aviation Museum. Experience over 50 years of video game history across three exciting days. Runs August 9 – 11. Buy tickets at liretro.com/tickets/.

Paula Poundstone Live

8 p.m. start (The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington) Paula is known for her smart, observational humor and spontaneous wit that has become the stuff of legend. Doors open 7 p.m. Call 631-673-7300 Ext. 350 with any questions.

Candlelight Remembrance

8 p.m. (St. John’s Episcopal Church, 12 Prospect St., Huntington) Belle Voci Intergenerational Choral Society, a Long Island-based organization dedicated to supporting wellness, cancer prevention, and cure through choral performances, is celebrating 20 years of Sisterhood in Song with the “You Do Not Walk Alone” series. Tickets are available for $30, with a discounted rate of $20 for seniors and students with ID. They can be purchased through the Belle Voci website, bellevociny.org

SATURDAY, AUG. 10

The I Love Bacon, Butter, Beer & Bourbon Fest

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Walt Whitman Mall, 160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station)A two-day celebration of bacon prepared in every way imaginable, buttery goodness, ice-cold beer, and delicious NY bourbon! The I Love Bacon, Butter, Beer & Bourbon Fest is the event of the summer and you don’t want to miss it! August 10th and 11th, 2024, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. outside at Walt Whitman Mall. Live music all day and Line Dancing lessons by Long Island’s hottest country band, Audawind! Free Parking. VIP tickets (21+) are $25 and include your beer of choice in a souvenir cup, a souvenir tote bag, and an official BBBB Fest T-shirt. General Admission tickets are only $10. Open August 10 and 11. Tickets are available for purchase at: https://lovebaconfest.com/tickets/

New York Solar Faire Indoor Summer Haze Market

12 – 4 p.m. (American Legion #1066, 66 Veterans Blvd, Massapequa) Come beat the heat with us this August and shop an array of amazing vendors! Here you’ll find crystals, handmade candles, artwork, oddities, delicious treats, fashion, etc.! This event is free to attend. Call 516-336-9547 with any questions.

Jim Breuer: Survival With Laughter Tour

7 p.m. (The Paramount, 370 New York Ave, Huntington) The New York comic storyteller, listed among Comedy Central’s “100 Greatest Standups of All Time,” finds humor in life’s ups and downs, using comedy to triumph over fear. Doors open at 6 p.m. Call 631-673-7300 Ext. 350 with any questions.

Dan and Shay, Jake Owen and Dylan Marlone

7 p.m. (Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh) Country-pop duo Dan + Shay are playing Jones Beach with Country singers Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe as opening acts on “The Heartbreak on the Map Summer Tour.” Visit jonesbeach.com for ticket information.

This is Garth Featuring JD Leonard Concert

7 – 9 p.m. (Eisenhower Park, Field #6) Nassau County presents summer events and concerts at the Lakeside Theater. Sponsored by NYU Langone Health. Admission is free. Bring blankets or chairs. Call 516-572-0200 for more information.

Air Supply

8 p.m. (NYCB Theatre at Westbury) The soft rock duo Air Supply is bringing THE LOST IN LOVE EXPERIENCE to NYCB Theatre. The tour comes in support of their fourth live album, “The Lost in Love Experience”. This dynamic duo is composed of singer-songwriter, guitarist Graham Russell, and lead vocalist Russell Hitchcock. Visit westburymusicfair.org for ticket information.

SUNDAY, AUG. 11

12th Annual Long Beach Lifeguard One Mile Memorial Swim

9 a.m. start (2 Riverside Blvd, Long Beach) Registration includes a t-shirt (first 200 registrants) & a bathing cap. Swimmers must be 14 years of age or older to participate and be able to swim the course in 55 minutes or less. Lifeguards have the right to remove a swimmer for safety reasons. Entry fee includes a t-shirt (first 200), bathing cap, and refreshments. Bus transportation to race start will be provided. The buses that will transport participants from registration to the start of the race will run from Riverside Blvd. to Neptune Blvd. Once you exit the bus at Neptune Blvd., please walk to the beach to your east (left) once you enter the beach. The swim takes place rain or shine – the Race Director reserves the right to cancel or move this event to the bay due to unsafe conditions. Ages 14+ only.

Living Colour Concert

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. (Eisenhower Park, Field #6) Nassau County presents summer events and concerts at the Lakeside Theater. Sponsored by NYU Langone Health. Admission is free. Bring blankets or chairs. Call 516-572-0200 for more information.

MONDAY, AUG. 12

The Town of North Hempstead’s Funday Monday

10 a.m.- 2 p.m. (North Hempstead Beach Park,175 West Shore Rd., Port Washington) The Town of North Hempstead is hosting Funday Monday for senior residents. On Aug. 12, the event’s music and entertainment will be country music and dancing. For more information, call 311.

Senior Afternoon Concert: Vinnie Medugno & The Chiclettes

5:00 – 6:30 p.m. (Eisenhower Park, Field #6) Nassau County presents summer events and concerts at the Lakeside Theater. Sponsored by NYU Langone Health. Admission is free. Bring blankets or chairs. Call 516-572-0200 for more information.

TUESDAY, AUG. 13

Streetfighter: The Stones Tribute Band

7 p.m. start (Eisenhower Park, Field #6) Nassau County presents summer events and concerts at the Lakeside Theater. Sponsored by NYU Langone Health. Admission is free. Bring blankets or chairs. Call 516-572-0200 for more information.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 14

113th Feast of the Assumption

6 – 11 p.m. (St Brigid/Our Lady of Hope Parking Field at 101 Maple Ave., Westbury) The Maria SS. Dell’Assunta Society of Westbury is hosting the 113th Feast of the Assumption! There is fun for the whole family – food, games and music! Feast opens nightly at 6 p.m. Music will be by Pasquale Cioffi. Open August 14 – 18.

LIRRC Wednesday Night Summer Series

7 p.m. start (Eisenhower Park, Field #2) Aug 7th is the USATF-LI Grand Prix 1 mile and all abilities are welcome! Active Military is free! Kids’ fun run is only $1. All kids receive a ribbon! Money will be collected on the day of registration. Post-race food courtesy of All Round Foods Long Island Road Running Club’s ongoing commitment to quality racing, healthy choices and bringing friends and family together. Amenities include refreshments, water, music and finish line photos/video, raffles and a 50/50 Post-race food courtesy of All Round Foods.

Noontime Concert: Cathy Santanello

12- 2 p.m. (Eisenhower Park, Field #1) Nassau County presents summer events and concerts. Noontime concert: Cathy Santanello. Call 516-572-0200 for more information.

THURSDAY, AUG. 15

UB40: Red Red Wine Tour

7 – 9 p.m. (Eisenhower Park, Field #6) Nassau County presents summer events and concerts at the Lakeside Theater. Sponsored by NYU Langone Health. Admission is free. Bring blankets or chairs. Call (516) 572-0200 for more information.

Comedy Night with Chris Scopo

8 p.m. (Mulcahy’s of Wantagh, 3232 Railroad Ave.) Born and raised in Queens, Chris threw himself into the fire of the New York comedy scene a year after graduating from college. Since starting comedy, Chris has performed at some of the best clubs, not only in New York but across the country. Visit muls.com for ticket information.

FRIDAY, AUG. 16

The Heart Of Rock & Roll – A Tribute To Huey Lewis & The News

8 p.m. start (The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington) Southern California-based tribute to 80s icons Huey Lewis & The News is America’s #1 Tribute, bringing The Power of Love to tens of thousands of fans nationwide. Featuring Radio Flashback. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Schism (Tool tribute) and Fistful of Steel (Rage Against The Machine tribute)

8 p.m. (Mulcahy’s of Wantagh, 3232 Railroad Ave.) Schism and Fistfull of Steel concert. Visit muls.com for ticket information.

SATURDAY, AUG. 17

Produce Pete to visit Stew Leonard’s

10 a.m.- 12 p.m. (Stew Leonard’s, 1897 Front St., East Meadow) Longtime TV food personality and one of the foremost fruit and vegetable experts in the world, Pete “Produce Pete” Napolitano will visit Stew Leonard’s fresh food market for an exclusive Long Island book signing event. The event is free.

Elvis Tribute Spectacular

8 p.m. (NYCB Theatre at Westbury) The Elvis Tribute Spectacular is on tour. At this show, everyone gets the dazzling opportunity to relive all of Elvis Presley’s best hits, from Heartbreak Hotel to Suspicious Minds. Visit westburymusicfair.org for ticket information.

SUNDAY, AUG. 18

’70s Night at Sergio’s Italian Restaurant

6:30 p.m. (Sergio’s Italian Restaurant, 5422 Merrick Rd., Massapequa) Sergio’s is hosting ’70s Night bt Mor. Admission includes a live performance featuring Mor and a comedy performance by comedian Howie Newman. Seating is limited. Call 516-541-6554 to register.