Nassau University Medical Center opens Community Outreach Center

Nassau University Medical Center, which recently earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Hospital Accreditation, is now even more welcoming, with the opening of its brand new Community Outreach Center.

On Monday, Sept. 9, officials, including Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, and NUMC President and CEO Megan Ryan, officially cut the ribbon to usher in the new Center, which will offer services including a food pantry, career development, emergency housing, and more.

They then officially opened a brand new Starbucks for staff, patients, and visitors.

NUMC, located at 2201 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow, will host an open house for the new Community Outreach Center on Sept 17.