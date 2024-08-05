Sold out Night in White Gala celebrates diversity and inclusion

A sold-out crowd of 300 Nicholas Center supporters, elected officials, family and friends celebrated The Nicholas Center and another stellar year of programming and support for the over 160 autistic individuals served at the organization on Long Island and in Westchester at The Nicholas Center’s annual Night in White Gala.

“Nobody does it like The Nicholas Center!” exclaimed Jill Valli, who, along with her husband, Robert, were honored at the 2024 Night in White Gala.

The Vallis expressed their gratitude for the support and many opportunities afforded their son at The Nicholas Center, including co-hosting a Podcast, vocational skills training in Culinary Arts at The Nicholas Chocolate Lab, and helping neighbors in need through the Port Provides Pantry Program. The Gala raised $250,000.00.

The Nicholas Center offers supported employment, meaningful community service projects and the opportunity to foster vital peer connections. For a population facing a staggering 85% unemployment and under engagement rate, TNC offers a life line of opportunity and hope.

Honorees Jill and Robert Valli are a committed and active Nicholas Center family.

Robert Valli, Jr. is a founding partner of Valli Kane and Vagnini LLP, practicing employment discrimination, False Claims Act litigation and Wage and Hour litigation. He serves on The Nicholas Center Board of Directors and has been a guest on the TNC podcast.

A self-described “intervention mom,” Jill Valli supported her son through his school years, reviewing lessons with him every day and enabling him to earn a college degree. She serves as Village Clerk for the Village of Malverne.

The Nicholas Center has revolutionized the way autistic individuals learn, live and work in the community. The organization acts as agents of change to inspire, encourage and motivate communities to include Autistic individuals in all facets of community life, supporting individuals to learn critical life skills, improve social and communication abilities, gain meaningful vocational training and jobs and engage in meaningful community projects. With a focus on inclusive employment, The Nicholas Center offers a Supported Employment Program offering on-the-job experiences and has been instrumental in the creation of micro-businesses.

Information provided by Lee-Anne Vetrone, Director of Development at The Nicholas Center