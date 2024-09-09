Recently Sold: Mineola

This home at 86 Jerome Ave. in Mineola sold on Aug. 29 for $830,000. This home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and has been completely renovated over the past two years. This stunning home boasts custom base and crown moldings throughout, a brand new kitchen with black stainless steel appliances, soft-close cabinets, drawers and quartz countertops. There is new flooring throughout the downstairs and new carpet upstairs. This home has all new windows, gutters and leaders. The new front porch, complete with a new walkway, and blue stone steps, is a great place to have morning coffee or a glass of wine to end the day. The house is freshly painted on all three floors. All lighting has been replaced and updated. There are ductless air conditioning units on both floors. This home has a new gas boiler and heating system, along with two-zone thermostats. The fully PVC fenced backyard is professionally landscaped and has a new brick paver patio. The basement is fully finished with ceramic tile floors and a new egress window. This home is close to the vibrant downtown, brand new train station, and Winthrop Hospital.

This charming Tudor-style cape at 140 Fairfield Ave. in Mineola sold for $818,000 on Aug. 28. It is midblock in the heart of Mineola on a 5,000-square-foot, well-maintained property. The house boasts a foyer, a spacious living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a dining room, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops. The first floor comprises two sizable bedrooms that offer versatility as an office or den and a full hall bath. Upstairs, it features a generous primary bedroom with an ensuite, a sitting room, and an oversized walk-in closet. The large basement provides plenty of space for recreation, storage, and a laundry room. Outside is a beautiful bluestone patio, a remote retractable awning, and an inground sprinkler system in the backyard. The property also includes a long driveway leading to a two-car detached garage.

This delightful four-bedroom, two-full bath, cape-style home at 65 Jerome Ave. in Mineola sold for $779,100 on Aug. 12. Stepping inside the front door, you’re greeted with a bright living room leading to an updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dining area which also offers access to the yard. Every corner of this home is filled with comfort and charm. The first floor features a living room with hardwood floors flowing through to the dining area, updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets and full hall bath with tub and shower. The home has a gracious-sized primary bedroom with hardwood floors and ample closets. The second floor highlights include two additional bedrooms, full hall bath with tub and shower and ample storage. The lower level offers a recreation room, laundry and utilities. Additional features include split ductless units located on the first floor offering heating and cooling options, fourteen owned solar panels, in-ground sprinklers, an attached one-car garage and a six-year-old roof.

This exceptional mint, true center hall colonial nestled on a generously-sized property at 493 Foch Blvd. in sought-after Mineola sold for $829,000 for Aug. 5. Boasting three bedrooms and a staircase leading to a finished attic, this remarkable home offers gleaming hardwood floors in the entry foyer. On one side, you’ll find a spacious living room with a cozy wood-burning fireplace, while on the other side, a grand formal dining room flows seamlessly into the eat-in kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and elegant countertops. Relish in the airy sunroom at the back of the house, providing direct access to the yard and patio, perfect for enjoying morning coffee. The fully finished basement is a delightful retreat with a bar, laundry facilities, and ample storage space.