Nassau University Medical Center unveils new mental health clinic

Nassau University Medical Center cut the ribbon on its newly relocated and remodeled mental health clinic in late July.

The clinic is a state-of-the-art facility designed to provide comprehensive mental health services to Long Islanders.

For over 42 years, the “J Building,” located adjacent to the Nassau University Medical Center, provided adult outpatient psychiatric services. These included comprehensive psychiatric care and psychotherapy delivered by psychologists and psychiatrists.

“That building was not ADA compliant, didn’t have air conditioning and was not in good shape,” said Megan Ryan, interim CEO, president, and chief legal officer of Nassau University Medical Center.

The Nassau University Medical Center staff see an average of 30 to 40 patients in the mental health clinic daily, five days a week.

“When I toured the building, I saw how it wasn’t good enough for our patients or our staff,” said Ryan.

The “J Building” renovation was estimated to cost $2 million, which wasn’t in Nassau University Medical Center’s budget. Instead, a different space was found to relocate the mental health clinic.

The new mental health clinic is located on the ground floor of the Nassau University Medical Center hospital, which a few years ago was home to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The plans for the new space began at the end of April. After planning and prepping, renovations began. The state has toured and inspected the space, which is now functional for patients and staff.

Converting the new space required only $62,000 which will be offset thanks to generous donations of $25,000 from the law firm of Abrams Fensterman, LLP, and $1,000 from the East Meadow Kiwanis.

“Opening this new clinic is a vital step in our mission to provide accessible and high-quality mental health care to our community,” said Ryan. “Our patients and employees deserved a better space. Our commitment to supporting the mental well-being of our community is stronger than ever, and we are proud to offer a space that truly reflects that dedication.”

The new space now offers the essential facilities, such as elevators and central air conditioning, that the “J Building” lacked. The updated space has renovated exam rooms, enhanced security, vending machines, a modern waiting area and a group room that the previous facility didn’t have, providing a more comfortable environment for patients and staff.

“Mental health is fundamentally important to a person’s overall health and quality of life. The opening of this clinic marks a new chapter in NUMC’s long history of serving the needs of our community,” said Matthew Bruderman, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Nassau Health Care Corporation. “We are proud to provide a space that is not only modern and welcoming, but also equipped with the resources necessary to offer comprehensive mental health services to be people in crisis.”

To learn more about Nassau University Medical Center, visit numc.edu