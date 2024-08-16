Camp Helen Keller hosts season-ending variety show

Campers at Camp Helen Keller danced, sang and played musical instruments in the annual season-ending show on Aug. 9 for what the camp says may be the last time.

Sue Ruzenski, CEO of Helen Keller Services, a Long Island-based non-profit offering programs and services for the blind, low-vision, and deaf-blind communities that host Camp Helen Keller, said the program’s future is in jeopardy due to rising funding costs.

“We do get support from the state from the Commission for the Blind, but that only covers a small fraction of the costs of the entire six weeks,” said Ruzenski. “We do rely on some foundations as well, and other donations, but it does not cover, at all, the costs.”

Camp Helen Keller is a free, six-week summer experience for children who are blind or have low vision from Nassau, Suffolk, and Queens, hosted on the Long Island University campus by Helen Keller Services.

According to Helen Keller Services, the program’s annual costs have increased to $200,000. As it is free for children to attend, the organization relies solely on outside funding to operate.

The camp currently serves campers from Nassau County, Queens and Suffolk County, but Ruzenski says the camp hopes to expand to include children living in Brooklyn and the Bronx.

“We’d like to expand the program to The Bronx and Brooklyn but need support to do it,” said Ruzenski. “The kids are so enthusiastic, and they make lifelong friendships.”

Established over 60 years ago, Camp Helen Keller adapts activities to ensure accessibility and safety for campers. Specialized counselors lead campers in sports, swimming, science, arts and crafts, music, and dance activities and take them on field trips and community outings.

According to Helen Keller Services, the camp focuses on improving self-esteem, self-confidence, and socialization skills. Ruzenski says campers greatly benefit from their experience at camp.

“Their confidence grows, and really, the fun that they have while they’re here is the best,” said Ruzenski.

For more information about Helen Keller Services, visit www.helenkeller.org