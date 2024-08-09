Happenings for Kids in Nassau County: Aug. 15- Aug. 25

FRIDAY, AUG. 16

Honey Hoopla

11 a.m.- 4 p.m. (Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City) Meet a local beekeeper and learn about the natural history and fascinating world of bees. Discover the art of beekeeping, bee anatomy and all the important contributions bees make to the planet. Create fun bee crafts, and sample different types of honey. Participate in a free theatrical reading and meet Gay Thomas, the author of the book Beezy County Fair: A Bee Tale, in our Theater. Visit licm.org for ticket information.

Inside Out Glow in the Dark Skate Party

7- 9 p.m. (Unites Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Rd.) Get ready to skate your heart out and show off your best moves on the rink. This event is all about having a blast with friends and family, so grab your skates and join us for a fun-filled day of music, games, and of course, plenty of skating. Visit unitedskates.com for ticket information.

TUESDAY, AUG. 20

Close to Home Tuesdays

Movies begin at Dusk (Cedar Creek, 3340 Merrick Rd., Seaford) Nassau County presents Close to Home Tuesdays. Movie presented: “Grease.” All events are weather permitting. Call 516-572-0200 for up-to-date information.

Olivia Rodrigo Skate Night

7- 9 p.m. (Unites Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Rd.) Get ready to skate under neon lights and glow in the dark to the tunes of the talented Olivia Rodrigo. This in-person event promises a night full of fun and excitement for all ages. Whether a beginner or a pro, grab skates and show off on the rink. Visit unitedskates.com for ticket information.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 21

Citizen Science: Monarch Larva Monitoring Project

2- 3 p.m. (Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City) Come be a citizen scientist and study monarch butterflies in LICM’s Milkweed Garden. By measuring plants, rainfall and monarch eggs, you will be collecting real data that scientists can analyze! Your data will help them understand butterfly migration and will help conserve this species. Each Wednesday, take a walk through this garden and see how the plants grow as a habitat for visiting monarchs. Visit licm.org for more information.

Family Movie Nights

Movies begin at Dusk (Lakeside Theater in Eisenhower Park) Nassau County presents Family Movie Nights. Movie presented: “Barbie.” All events are weather permitting. Call 516-572-0200 for up-to-date information.

THURSDAY, AUG. 22

“Mouse on the Move”

11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. (Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City) Two adventurous mice are ready to explore the world beyond their little mouse-hole. They decide to go to the moon since it is cat-free and (they believe) made entirely of delicious, mouth-watering cheese. The pair learns to be resourceful, creative, and brave as they discover a beautiful garden, navigate uncharted waters and explore the galaxy on their moon-bound adventure. Created especially for young audience members, this multisensory experience offers a wonderful introduction to the world of theater. Visit licm.org for more information.

Sonic Pizza Party and Skate Night

6:30- 8:30 p.m. (Unites Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Rd.) Get ready to have a blast with Sonic the Hedgehog. Enjoy delicious pizza and skate to awesome tunes. Don’t forget to bring friends and show off on the rink. Visit unitedskates.com for ticket information.

Let’s Sing Taylor (Taylor Swift experience)

7- 9 p.m. (Eisenhower Park, Field #6) Nassau County presents its Lakeside Theatre Concerts. On Aug. 19, the county is hosting Let’s Sing Taylor, a Taylor Swift experience. All events are weather permitting. Call 516-572-0200 for up-to-date information.

FRIDAY, AUG. 23

Family Movie Night: “Toy Story”

5 p.m. (Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard) Doors open at 5 p.m. for families to explore the museum galleries and grab a selfie in the incredible full-sized replica of Andy’s Toy Story bedroom. At 6 p.m., the Cradle of Aviation will show the beloved 1995 classic “Toy Story” in the theater. Snacks provided. Visit cradleofaviation.org for ticket information.

Glow in the Dark Skate

7- 9 p.m. (Unites Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Rd.) Experience the thrill of skating under dazzling black lights, as the rink transforms into a vibrant glow-in-the-dark wonderland. Groove to awesome beats, enjoy the electric atmosphere and skate with friends and family. The roller skating center provides rentals for just $7. Visit unitedskates.com for ticket information.

SATURDAY, AUG. 24

Tooth Fairy Craft

12- 2 p.m. (Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City) Everyone knows the best thing about losing a tooth is getting a special visit from the Tooth Fairy. Since it’s National Tooth Fairy Day, we’re making fancy trinket boxes to keep those valuable little chompers safe. This is a drop-in program; it takes approximately 10 minutes and is yours to keep. Visit licm.org for more information.

SATURDAY, AUG. 24- SUNDAY, AUG. 25

Farmingdale Art Craft and Gift Fair

10 a.m.-5 p.m. (361 Main St., Farmingdale) Farmingdale Craft & Gift Fair on the Village Green. Free parking, vendors, food and more.