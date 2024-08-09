Happenings in Nassau County: Aug. 15- Aug. 25

FRIDAY, AUG. 16

Zac Brown Tribute Band

7- 9 p.m. (Eisenhower Park, Field #6) Nassau County presents its Lakeside Theatre Concerts. On Aug. 16, Zac Brown Tribute Band (ZBTB) will be performing. All events are weather permitting. Call 516-572-0200 for up-to-date information.

The Heart Of Rock & Roll – A Tribute To Huey Lewis & The News

8 p.m. start (The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington) Southern California-based tribute to 80s icons Huey Lewis & The News is America’s #1 Tribute, bringing The Power of Love to tens of thousands of fans nationwide. Featuring Radio Flashback. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Schism (Tool tribute) and Fistful of Steel (Rage Against The Machine tribute)

8 p.m. (Mulcahy’s of Wantagh, 3232 Railroad Ave.) Schism and Fistfull of Steel concert. Visit muls.com for ticket information.

SATURDAY, AUG. 17

Port Washington’s Farmers Market

8 a.m.-12 p.m. (Town Dock, 347 Main St.) All-organic farmers’ market in New York State. Produce and other artisanal food products plus a café.

Glen Cove Mayor’s Annual Snapper Derby

8:15- 11:30 a.m. (Glen Cove’s Pryibil Beach Fishing Pier) This annual fishing event is organized by the Glen Cove Anglers Club with volunteers from the Glen Cove Anglers Club and Matinecock Rod & Gun Club to run the Derby. Registration will be held on the day of the event from 8:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. only. Participating children will compete for prizes in one of two divisions: junior division for kids ages 6 to 10 years old and senior division for 11- to 16-year-olds. Participants are required to bring their own rod and reel. While supplies last, participants will receive a Glen Cove Mayor’s Snapper Derby Tee Shirt, a hot dog and soda and a raffle ticket for other prizes. Trophies will be awarded to the top catches of the day in each division as well as to the Best Angler of the day. All prizes will be awarded at the end of the event.

Deep Roots Farmers Market in Glen Cove

9 a.m.- 1 p.m. (Garvies Point Park, Garvies Point Road) Deep Roots Farmers Market in Glen Cove offers locally grown vegetables, farm fresh eggs, meats and dairy, fresh baked breads and pastries, artisan cheeses, fresh seafood, local honey, prepared foods, jams, coffees, and much more. Weekly guest art and craft vendors. Live music, too. Deep Roots was voted The Best Farmers Market on Long Island by the LI Choice Awards for the third year in a row! (2023-2024)

Produce Pete to visit Stew Leonard’s

10 a.m.- 12 p.m. (Stew Leonard’s, 1897 Front St., East Meadow) Longtime TV food personality and one of the foremost fruit and vegetable experts in the world, Pete “Produce Pete” Napolitano will visit Stew Leonard’s fresh food market for an exclusive Long Island book signing event. The event is free.

Doo Wop Show

7- 9 p.m. (Eisenhower Park, Field #6) Nassau County presents its Lakeside Theatre Concerts. On Aug. 17, the Doo Wop Show will be performing with Manhattan Skyline, Stan Zizka and The Del Satins and Larry Chance’s Earls. All events are weather permitting. Call 516-572-0200 for up-to-date information.

Elvis Tribute Spectacular

8 p.m. (NYCB Theatre at Westbury) The Elvis Tribute Spectacular is on tour. At this show, everyone gets the dazzling opportunity to relive all of Elvis Presley’s best hits, from Heartbreak Hotel to Suspicious Minds. Visit westburymusicfair.org for ticket information.

SUNDAY, AUG. 18

Deep Roots Farmers Market in Great Neck

10 a.m.- 2 p.m. (Firefighters Park, 30 Grace Ave.) With 15+ vendors each week, the Market features locally grown vegetables, fresh baked breads and sweets, artisan cheeses, fresh seafood, honey, prepared foods, jams, coffees, and much more. Weekly guest art and craft vendors and live music, too. The Great Neck Farmers Market is a collaborative project of the Deep Roots Farmers Market and the Great Neck Park District.

Pakistani-American Night

4-8 p.m. (Eisenhower Park, Field #6) Nassau County presents its Lakeside Theatre Concerts. On Aug. 18, the county is hosting Pakistani-American Night. All events are weather permitting. Call 516-572-0200 for up-to-date information.

’70s Night at Sergio’s Italian Restaurant

6:30 p.m. (Sergio’s Italian Restaurant, 5422 Merrick Rd., Massapequa) Sergio’s is hosting ’70s Night bt Mor. Admission includes a live performance featuring Mor and a comedy performance by comedian Howie Newman. Seating is limited. Call 516-541-6554 to register.

Face to Face

7- 9 p.m. (North Hempstead Beach Park) The Town of North Hempstead is hosting Face to Face: A Billy Joel and Elton John tribute band.

MONDAY, AUG. 19

Funday Monday

10 a.m.- 2 p.m. (North Hempstead Beach Park) The Town of North Hempstead hosts Funday Monday events for seniors. On Aug. 19, the town presents Hometown USA Salute to the Troops, featuring a vintage car show, the Quatrain Quartest, and Bud and Linda. Call 311 for more information.

Wine Tasting Class

7- 9 p.m. (The Wine Line, 30 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay) Vino U. delivers unique guided tastings that utilize the sensory experience of tasting wine for all to share in an interactive experience that captivates guests in a refreshingly fun, enlightening, and indelible way — all from ‘The Wine Professor’, James Dunne, who brings decades of unrivaled expertise in creating and delivering customized ‘edutaining’ experiences. Enjoy 6 pre-selected popular grape varietals while exploring the basics of how to taste, how to understand wine labels, how to pair wine and food, and much more. Price varies depending on the theme of the evening. Seating is limited; reservation is required. Visit www.jhdunne.com/vinou-events.html to make a reservation.

Ukrainian-American Night

7- 9 p.m. (Eisenhower Park, Field #6) Nassau County presents its Lakeside Theatre Concerts. On Aug. 19, the county is hosting Ukrainian-American Night. All events are weather permitting. Call 516-572-0200 for up-to-date information.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 21

Risky Business

12- 2 p.m. (Eisenhower Park, Field #1) Nassau County presents its Noontime Concerts. On Aug. 21, Risky Business will be performing. All events are weather permitting. Call 516-572-0200 for up-to-date information.

THURSDAY, AUG. 22

Teremana Tequila Mixology 2024

6 p.m. (The Garden City Hotel, 45 7th St., Garden City) Prepare to team up with friends & fellow attendees for a sensational mixology experience as we partner with the extraordinary Teremana Tequila– “The People’s Tequila”, created by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Delight in expertly crafted tequila tastings paired with the renowned ‘David Burke’ Tacos, creating the perfect harmony of flavors. Visit eventbrite.com for tickets.

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top

6:30 p.m. (Northwell at Jones Beach Theater) Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top have announced “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man” 2024 US tour. The 2024 dates will continue the legendary bands’ co-headlining run together following the initial leg of “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour” earlier this year, which marked 50 years since Lynyrd Skynyrd dropped their iconic 1973 debut album. Visit jonesbeach.com for tickets.

Who’s Next

7- 9 p.m. (North Hempstead Beach Park) The Town of North Hempstead is hosting Who’s Next: The Who tribute band.

FRIDAY, AUG. 23

Gift Card Bingo

6:30- 9 p.m. (Westbury Senior Citizens Center, 360 Post Ave., Westbury) For $20, attendees receive a book of games, a cup of coffee, and a muffin. An additional card can be purchased. Event will also have a Jackpot bingo game at $5.00 per card. Snacks and hotdogs are available for purchase.

Mike Delguidice

9 p.m. (Mulcahy’s of Wantagh, 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh) Mike Delguidice Live at Mulcahy’s. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show at 9 p.m. For VIP seating, visit www.themrblack.com. For more info and questions, call 516-783-7500 or email [email protected]

SATURDAY, AUG. 24

Long Island Feast Fest

12 p.m.-8 p.m. (Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard) Long Island Feast Fest 2024 at the Cradle of Aviation Museum, brought to you by El Churro Events. Get ready for a day filled with over 20 food trucks offering a variety of delicious options and a select number of local artists and search vendors. Buy tickets in advance and save. Visit cradleofaviation.org for ticket information.

Disco Unlimited

7- 9 p.m. (Eisenhower Park, Field #6) Nassau County presents its Lakeside Theatre Concerts. On Aug. 24, Disco Unlimited will be performing. All events are weather permitting. Call 516-572-0200 for up-to-date information.

Movie Night and Trivia

7 p.m. (Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard) Enjoy three rounds of a trivia challenge, and then watch “Point Break” in the theater. Snacks supplied. Trivia includes: “Point Break” trivia, ’90s pop culture trivia, and ’90s Long Island trivia. Visit cradleofaviation.org for ticket information.

SUNDAY, AUG. 25

Summerfest Outdoor Concert

6- 9 p.m. (John Philip Sousa Memorial Bandshell in Sunset Park, Port Washington) Lil Sammy & The Funked-Up Daddies Allstar Band returns to John Philip Sousa Memorial Bandshell. This is a free event hosted by the Landmark on Main Street.

Don Felder

7- 9 p.m. (Eisenhower Park, Field #6) Nassau County presents its Lakeside Theatre Concerts. On Aug. 24, Don Felder, the former lead guitarist of The Eagles will be performing. All events are weather permitting. Call 516-572-0200 for up-to-date information.