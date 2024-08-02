Ninth annual Camp Fahrenheit 516 gives teens a week of firefighter training

This July, nearly 50 teens from 23 fire departments across Nassau and Suffolk counties came together for a week to participate in Camp Fahrenheit 516, which is sponsored by the Firefighters Association of the State of New York.

The teens, aged 14 to 18, receive intense firefighting training at the camp, where they participate in various courses, including mask confidence, search and rescue, forcible entry, emergency evacuation procedures, ground ladders, fire extinguisher drills, two-minute drills, second-story bailouts, and ropes, as well as live car and warehouse fires.

Camp Farhernheir 516 was designed to give junior and explorer firefighters a first-hand experience in firefighting. The camp program was designed by the Nassau County Junior Firefighter Association (NCJFA) Board of Directors, the Nassau County Fire Service Academy staff, FSA instructors, Chief John Brown, and Chief Robert Hughes in 2015.

The Firefighters Association recognizes the need for more volunteers as the volume of calls for fire, safety and EMS has increased. To ensure future members are prepared, the Firefighters Association invests in the training and preparation of its junior firefighters.

To learn more about the Firefighters Association, visit fasny.com