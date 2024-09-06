Nassau County Crime Blotter: Week of Sept.12

Hempstead

Arrest

The Nassau County Public Information Office reported the arrest of a Hicksville woman for a DWI– Leandra’s Law on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 12:01 p.m. in Hempstead.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call for an auto accident on Penninsula Boulevard. Daniela Muneton Rios, 32, was operating a 2010 Honda and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle in front of 490 Penninsula Blvd.

An investigation was conducted, and Muneton Rios was placed under arrest without incident. Police found that Muneton Rios’s 8-month-old daughter was a passenger in the vehicle. The infant was released into the custody of a family friend.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Muneton Rios is charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger less than 16 years (Leandra’s Law) and endangering the welfare of a child.

Westbury

Arrest

The Nassau County Police Department Second Squad reported the arrest of a Westbury man for criminal possession of a weapon on Saturday, Aug. 31, at noon in Westbury.

According to detectives, a female, 42, contacted police when she found a canvass bag in her Westbury residence containing a handgun.

Upon arrival, police determined that Patrick Martinez, 41, was illegally in possession of a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun.

During the investigation, Martinez returned to the residence and was placed into police custody without incident, police said. The investigation also resulted in the recovery of a bag containing lose .40 caliber ammunition.

Martinez is charged with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon of the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon of the fourth degree.

North Bellmore

Fatal Vehicular Accident

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reported the details of a fatal vehicular accident that occurred on Sunday, Sept. 1, at 2:00 p.m. in North Bellmore.

According to detectives, an 18-year-old male was operating a 2019 white Volkswagen northbound on Bellmore Avenue with an 18-year-old female passenger and was making a U-Turn at Garfield Street when a 2002 yellow Suzuki motorcycle being operated by David Kruger, 53, of North Bellmore, struck its rear left quarter panel.

As a result of the collision, Kruger suffered serious trauma injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The police reported no other injuries.

Uniondale

Fatal Vehicular Accident

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad reported the details of a fatal vehicular accident that occurred on Sunday, Sept. 1, at 1:30 p.m. in Uniondale.

According to detectives, a 17-year-old male was operating a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle westbound on Charles Lindbergh Boulevard in the vicinity of the Cradle of Aviation Museum when he struck a curb and was ejected from his motorcycle.

The operator suffered major injuries as a result of the accident. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased by a hospital physician, police said.

West Hempstead

Robbery

The Nassau County Police Department Major Case Squad reports the details of a robbery that occurred on Sunday, Sept. 1, at 9:57 a.m. in West Hempstead.

According to detectives, a 65-year-old male was sitting in the driver’s seat of his 2023 gray Chevrolet Camaro near 540 Hempstead Turnpike. The man was approached by two unknown males dressed in all-black clothing.

One of the males displayed a black handgun, at which time the driver exited his vehicle. Both subjects then entered the vehicle and fled westbound on Hempstead Turnpike, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Baldwin

Arrest

The Nassau County Police Department First Squad reported the arrest of five males for an assault that occurred on Monday, Sept. 2, at 1:50 a.m. in Baldwin.

According to detectives, officers responded to a 911 call for a disturbance near McKenna Avenue and Milburn Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a 54-year-old male with severe swelling and bleeding on his face.

Police determined that the 54-year-old and five males who remained at the scene were involved in an argument regarding an auto accident.

The argument escalated and the males punched the victim in the face multiple times, police said. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

All five males were arrested without incident. One of the males was found to have a stolen credit card and the 54-year-old’s car keys.

Police identified the five makes as: Venguasty Zephir, 21; Vuitton Watson, 19; male juvenile, 17; male juvenile, 17 and male juvenile, 16.

The five males are all charged with gang assault first degree. One of the juvenile males is additionally charged with criminal possession of stolen property fourth degree and criminal possession of stolen property fifth degree.

Williston Park

Aresst

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad reports the arrest of a Mineola man on Monday, Sept. 2, at 8:50 p.m. for a burglary that occurred in Williston Park.

According to detectives, officers responded to Yummy Gyro located at 579 Willis Ave. for a burglary that had occurred overnight.

The proceeds from the burglary were a lockbox containing approximately $3,000 and approximately $500, which was removed from a cash register.

Officers conducted a thorough investigation and located Anthony Miola, 49, in a nearby parking lot. He was in possession of a glass pipe containing a burnt substance believed to be crack cocaine and it was determined he was responsible for the listed burglary, police said.

He was arrested without incident.

Miola is charged with burglary third degree, grand larceny third degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh degree.

Massapequa

DWI

The Nassau County Police Department reported the arrest of a Virginia man for aggravated driving while intoxicated (Leandra’s Law) on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 12:05 a.m. in Massapequa Park.

According to police, officers on patrol observed a 2017 Ford Focus traveling westbound on Sunrise Highway in the vicinity of Block Boulevard, failing to maintain lane. Police conducted a Vehicle and Traffic Law Stop.

An investigation was conducted, and Damilola Olaleke, 40, was found to be intoxicated and was arrested without incident.

Olakeke’s 10-year-old son and three daughters, aged 7, 6, and 3, were seated in the back seat of the vehicle. They were released to a family member who was also a passenger of the vehicle, police said.

Olaleke is charged with four counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated (child under 16), four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, DWI first offense and numerous other Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations.