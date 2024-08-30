Crime Blotter for the week of 9.05

Bellmore

Robbery

The Nassau County Police Department Major Case Squad reported a robbery on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 12:50 p.m. in Bellmore. Multiple subjects entered Philip Joseph Jewelers at 2776 Sunrise Highway. The subjects began smashing the glass display cases with sledgehammers and removing assorted jewelry. The subjects then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Arrest

The Nassau County Police Department First Squad arrested a Uniondale man for criminal possession of a weapon on Friday, Aug. 23 at 9:15 p.m. in Bellmore.

According to detectives, police responded to 1500 Newbridge Road for a man who appeared sick inside his vehicle and parked in the middle of the roadway.

Upon arrival, officers said they discovered Prathamjyot Nahal, 24, had a black 9mm “Ghost Gun.” Nahal was placed into custody without incident and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Nahal is charged with criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon fourth degree.

Franklin Square

Misdemeanor

The Nassau County Police Department Fifth Squad reported the details of an alleged menacing that occurred on Friday, Aug. 23, at 8:50 p.m. in Franklin Square.

According to detectives, a man entered Tony’s Tacos, located at 677 Hempstead Turnpike., and brandished a handgun at the clerk. The victim feared for her life and safety.

The man fled the scene on foot and was later identified as Kevin Warren, 62, of Franklin Square, police said. The Fifth Squad arrested Warren in connection with the Menacing incident.

Warren is charged with menacing a second degree.

Hempstead

Arrest

The Nassau County Police Department Fifth Squad reports the arrest of a Hempstead man for criminal possession of a weapon on Friday, Aug. 23, at 10:18 a.m. in Hempstead.

According to detectives, Nassau County police paramedics and officers responded to the parking lot of Cherry Valley Shopping Center, located at 456 Hempstead Turnpike, for an aided call.

Upon arrival, Ernaldo Meus, 27, was located lying on the ground and sustained minor injuries after falling off his bicycle. During the investigation, police said they recovered a black Hi-Point .45 caliber handgun from the defendant’s bag, including one loaded black magazine with eight .45 caliber rounds, and he was placed under arrest without incident.

Meus was transported to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment.

Meus was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

Garden City

Grand Larceny Arrest

The Garden City Police Department reported the arrest of a Hempstead man for grand larceny on Aug. 24 at 3:55 p.m.

According to detectives, on June 18 at 2:45 p.m., Austin T. Withers, 28, was inside the Adelphi University Library at 1 South Ave. in Garden City. Wither was observed removing a wallet containing assorted credit cards and papers without permission. Withers assumed another identity to purchase at the Jamaica Train Station, police said.

Further investigation revealed that on June 18 at 2:30 p.m., Withers was inside the University Center at Adelphi and removed an Apple Air Pod valued at $250 that did not belong to him, police said.

It was also revealed that on July 31, at 5:04 a.m., Withers entered a building at 591 Stewart Ave. in Garden City and removed assorted credit cards from a desk without permission, police said. He later used the cards to make purchases at various locations, police said.

On Aug. 24, at 3:55 p.m., Garden City detectives located Withers at his residence and took him into police custody without incident, police said.

Withers is charged with grand larceny fourth degree, burglary third degree, two counts of petit larceny, Identity theft Second degree, and two counts of Criminal Possession of stolen property.

He was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Detectives said Withers frequents colleges in Nassau, Suffolk, and Queens counties. They request that anyone who feels they are a victim contact the Garden City Police at 516- 465-4150.

Lynbrook

Vehicular Accident

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reports the details of a fatal vehicular accident that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 10:47 a.m. in Lynbrook.

According to detectives, Reginald Scott, 70, was operating a white 2018 Nissan Sentra as an Uber driver with a 26-year-old male passenger westbound on Sunrise Highway when he struck a white 2012 Audi operated by a 37-year-old male traveling westbound at Atlantic Avenue.

The 2012 Audi collided with a 2011 Freightliner Party bus operated by a 38-year-old man.

The Nissan Sentra driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local area hospital where a hospital physician pronounced him. The passenger is in critical condition. The Audi operator was transported to a local area hospital and is in critical condition. The Freightliner operator refused medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing.

Roosevelt

Arrest

The Nassau County Police Department First Squad Detectives reported the arrest of an undomiciled man for an assault that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 12:50 a.m. in Roosevelt.

According to detectives, officers responded to a Roosevelt residence for a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, police said, officers were informed by a female victim, 39, that Joshua E. Williams, 27, was intoxicated and breaking items in the home.

When police attempted to place Williams under arrest, he bit an officer and spit in his face, police said. Williams was placed into custody and transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

The injured officer was also transported to the hospital for treatment. No further injuries were reported.

Williams was charged with assault second-degree and criminal mischief third-degree. He will be arraigned when medically practical.