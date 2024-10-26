Crime Blotter for the week of Oct. 31

Westbury

Arrest

The Nassau County Police Department’s Third Squad arrested Hempstead man Jashawn Ford, 20, for allegedly possessing a weapon on Monday, Oct. 14, at 2:22 p.m. in Westbury.

According to detectives, Bureau of Special Operations officers observed a male not wearing a seatbelt operating a black 2015 Nissan Altima eastbound on Old Country Road in Westbury.

Officers activated their emergency lights and sirens and conducted a vehicle and traffic law stop near Merchants Concourse and Taylor Avenue.

After an investigation, officers recovered a loaded Glock 19 handgun and an unlawful amount of cannabis inside the vehicle, police said.

When officers attempted to place the Ford under arrest, he fled on foot.

Ford was apprehended in a nearby parking lot and one officer sustained injuries as they were attempting to place him into custody, police said. The injured officer was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Ford is charged with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, assault in the second degree, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of cannabis and multiple VTL violations.

Garden City

Grand Larceny

The Garden City Police Department arrested Queens man Costica Alexandru, 27, for an alleged grand larceny that occurred on July 18, at 4:20 p.m. in Garden City.

According to detectives, Alexandru entered into Gross Jewelers located at 840 Franklin Ave. and requested to look at multiple Rolex Watches. While the salesman was showing the merchandise with the display drawer open, the subject distracted him as he removed a Rolex Platinum 40MM D-D watch valued at $66,750 dollars, police said.

The subject placed the watch in his pocket and eventually left the store without paying for the merchandise, police said.

A thorough investigation was conducted and Alexandru was arrested without incident. Alexandru was in possession of three forged licenses, police said.

Alexandru is charged with grand larceny in the second degree and three counts of possessing a forged instrument.

Levittown

Arrest

The Nassau County Police Department’s Eighth Squad arrested a Levittown man for multiple incidents that occurred between Friday, Oct. 4, and Friday, Oct. 11, in Levittown.

According to detectives, Justin Sullivan, 26, followed a 16-year-old female victim while operating a 2013 gray Nissan Rogue as she was walking home from school on Wantagh Avenue in the vicinity of Old Jerusalem Avenue.

Sullican drove past the victim numerous times on five different days and would wave at her while laughing, police said.

Police said that on Thursday, Oct. 10, Sullivan was observed operating his vehicle and parking it in front of the victim’s residence.

After an investigation, detectives placed the defendant under arrest at his residence without incident, police said.

Sullivan is charged with stalking in the fourth degree.

Detectives request anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a similar incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Assault

Nassau County Police Department’s Eighth Squad detectives arrested Levittown woman Marienny Yanez, 29, for an alleged assault that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 9:20 p.m. in Levittown.

According to detectives, officers responded to a 911 call for an assault with a weapon. Upon arrival, officers observed blood on the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom floors, police said.

No one was present at the scene. It was determined the male victim, 29, responded to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Officers responded to the hospital and were informed the male had an argument with Yanez about ending their relationship, police said.

Yanez confronted the male with a knife in each hand and lunged at the victim with the one in her right hand, police said.

The male raised his right arm to block the attack and suffered a laceration to his forearm. Yanez dropped both knives and accompanied the victim to the hospital, police said.

She was arrested by officers without incident.

Yanez is charged with assault in the second degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon fourth degree.

Roslyn Heights

Arrest

The Nassau County Police Department’s Sixth Squad arrested New Jersey man Malkit Singh, 35, for alleged grand larceny on Wednesday, Oct.16, at 4:48 p.m. in Roslyn Heights.

According to detectives, a 65-year-old female received a call from Amazon regarding her iPad. The female was directed to speak with an agent at the Federal Trade Commission to report fraud. After contacting the Federal Trade Commission, the female was informed that she had open warrants and was directed to meet a Federal Agent on the corner of Power House Road and Roslyn Road, police said.

The female was told to put $32,000 in a box and put it inside the agent’s car when he arrived. The female followed the directions and realized the next morning that she may have been the victim of a scam, police said.

The following day, the female reported the incident to the Sixth Precinct. While at the precinct, the female was again contacted and directed to meet at the same location with $40,000, police said.

Before this exchange took place, detectives arrested Singh without incident. The female recognized Singh as the same male who had met her the previous day, police said.

Singh is charged with grand larceny in the third degree and attempted grand larceny in the third degree.

Detectives request anyone who feels they were a victim of a similar incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Elmont

Serious Vehicular Accident

The Nassau County Police Department’s Homicide Squad reported a serious vehicular accident that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 4:40 a.m. in Elmont.

According to detectives, Patricio Rodriguez–Hayes, 48 of Queens Village, was struck by a vehicle while crossing Hempstead Turnpike at Elmont Road.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian, a sedan, left scene westbound on Hempstead Turnpike, police said.

Rodriguez–Hayes was transported to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition. On Thursday, Oct. 17, a hospital physician pronounced him dead.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the above incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Bethpage

Arrest

The Nassau County Police Department’s Eighth Squad arrested Bethpage man Salvatore Conte, 70, for an alleged assault that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 3:55 p.m. in Bethpage.

According to detectives, officers responded to a N. Windhorst Avenue residence for an auto accident at approximately 3:20 p.m. It was determined that a 16-year-old male was operating a 2024 black BMW when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a house, police said.

Two additional males, 16 and 17 years old, were also in the vehicle. Police said no injuries were reported as a result of the accident.

The Bethpage Fire Department responded to the scene of the accident. While a 52-year-old male firefighter was acting in his official capacity inside the damaged home, Conte became irate and began pushing him, causing an injury to his hip, police said.

Officers attempted to place the defendant under arrest, but he resisted. Officers utilized their Electronic Control Device (Taser) and the defendant was subdued and placed under arrest, police said.

The injured firefighter was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Conte is charged with assault in the second degree, obstructing governmental administration in the second degree and resisting arrest.