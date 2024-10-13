Nassau County Crime Blotter: Week of Oct. 17

Hicksville

Arrest

The Nassau County Police Department Eighth Squad arrested Hicksville resident Justin Jose George, 27, for the alleged assault of an officer on Thursday, Oct. 3.

According to detectives, officers responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of Broadway Plaza, located at 520 South Broadway in Hicksville. Upon arrival, George became aggressive toward the responding officers, police said.

Police describe George as violent and combative while resisting arrest. Two officers sustained injuries during the arrest, police said.

George and the two injured officers were transported to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment.

George is charged with two counts of assault in the second degree, obstructing governmental administration in the second degree and resisting arrest. Gorge will be arraigned when medically practical, police said.

Arrest

The Nassau County Police Department’s Narcotics/Vice Bureau arrested Queens resident Wilson Rodriguez Peralta, 27, for alleged sex trafficking that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 5, in Hicksville.

According to detectives, an investigation was conducted after receiving information about possible prostitution in the Nassau County area. After the investigation, Peralta was placed under arrest without incident, police said.

Peralta is charged with sex trafficking, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and promoting prostitution in the fourth degree.

Detectives request anyone who feels that may also be a victim of sex trafficking to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Garden City

Larceny Arrest

The Garden City Police Department arrested Brooklyn man Gia Kharshiladze, 38, for four alleged larcenies that occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 10, in Garden City.

According to detectives, Old Westbury Police observed a 2023 Toyota Prius traveling northbound on Red Ground Road with a cracked windshield and the vehicle was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation.

During the investigation, it was determined the vehicle was connected to multiple larcenies of packages within the village of Garden City, police said.

The driver, Kharshiladze, was found responsible for removing numerous packages from outside residences throughout Nassau County and was arrested, police said.

The Garden City Police Department, Rockville Centre Police Department, Muttontown Police Department, and Nassau County Police Department’s Second and Sixth Squads collaborated and found the defendant responsible for alleged larcenies at seven additional locations.

Kharshiladze is charged with eleven counts of petit larceny.

Glenwood Landing

Assault Arrest

The Nassau County Police Department’s Sixth Squad arrested Sea Cliff man Milton Viana, 49, in Glenwood Landing on Thursday, Oct. 3.

According to detectives, officers observed a Toyota RAV 4 speeding near Prospect Avenue and Little Worth Lane. As officers attempted to conduct a vehicle and traffic law stop, the vehicle sped away as they approached, police said.

A short time later, the vehicle stopped near the intersection of Shore Road and Glenwood Road. As officers approached the vehicle, Viana exited and attempted to flee off foot, police said.

Police said Viana was violent and combative while resisting arrest, leading to one officer sustaining injuries during the course of the arrest. The officer was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

Viana is charged with assault in the second degree, unlawful fleeing in the third degree, obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, reckless driving, resisting arrest and multiple vehicle traffic infractions.

Mineola

Arrest

The Nassau County Police Department’s Third Squad arrested East Meadow resident Robert Vitiello, 53, for an alleged assault that occurred on Thursday, Oct. 3, in Mineola.

According to detectives, Vitello was being placed under arrest by Nassau County Probation Officers for an open Nassau County Warrant when he refused to comply with the officers’ commands and began to resist violently.

Vitiello charged at an officer who deployed his Electronic Control Device (ECD), taser, which was ineffective, police said.

A struggle ensued and Vitiello lunged for another officer’s taser while making physical threats towards the officer before being subdued and placed under arrest, police said.

Vitiello was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

A Probation Officer suffered an injury to the right side of his body. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Vitiello is charged with assault in the second degree, resisting arrest, menacing in the second degree and an open warrant.

Hempstead

Homicide

The Nassau County Police Department’s Homicide Squad is investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 5, in Hempstead.

According to detectives, officers responded to a 911 call for an aide at a Botsford Street residence. Upon arrival, officers located Hempstead woman, Brenda Guadalupe Alfaro-Alcantara, 29, in the basement of the home with multiple stab wounds. The female was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation, the police arrested Jose W. Funes-Zabala, 43, of Roosevelt for the alleged murder of Alfaro-Alcantara.

Funes-Zabala is charged with murder in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Carle Place

Arrest

The Nassau County Police Department’s Narcotics/Vice Squad arrested two Queens females, Anhong Yin, 45, and Yunqin Lin, 41, for alleged unauthorized practice of a profession and prostitution on Monday, Oct. 7, in Carle Place.

According to detectives, an undercover investigation was conducted at Serenity Relaxing Spa located at 550 Westbury Ave. It was determined illegal massages and prostitution were being conducted at this location, police said.

Narcotics/Vice Squad Detectives placed Yin and Lin under arrest without incident.

Yin is charged with unauthorized practice of a profession and prostitution. Lin is charged with unauthorized practice of a profession. They were both released on appearance tickets returnable on Monday, Oct. 28, to First District Court, 99 Main St., Hempstead.

Massapequa

Arrest

The Nassau County Police Department’s Seventh Squad arrested North Massapequa resident Joseph Fochi, 25, for an alleged assault that occurred on Monday, Oct. 7, in Massapequa.

According to detectives, officers responded to a disturbance in the vicinity of Polo Road and Oxford Road. Upon arrival, it was determined that a 22-year-old male victim was involved in an argument with Fochi.

Fochi allegedly took out a knife and stabbed the victim in the torso and the arm. He then fled the scene in a black Dodge Durango, police said. Subsequent to an investigation, detectives located Fochi and placed him under arrest without incident

The 22-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition.

Fochi is charged with assault in the second degree.