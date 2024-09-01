Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton calls for an investigation into County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s misuse of public funds

Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D) recently called for an investigation by state Attorney General Letitia James into Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s (R) alleged misuse of taxpayer dollars.

DeRiggi-Whitton said the request comes in response to reports that Blakeman allegedly spent over $100,000 in taxpayer money on a county-wide mailer that appears to serve as a political advertisement for Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-Island Park).

“This mailer is under the guise of addressing the migrant crisis that we’re having in Nassau County, but it’s actually a political stunt to promote his friend and ally, Congressman Anthony D’Esposito, for his race, which is one of the most contested races in the nation,” DeRiggi-Whitton said in a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

D’Esposito is running for re-election in the 4th congressional district against Laura Gillen (D). The race is a rematch of 2022 when D’Esposito defeated Gillen to become the first Republican to represent the fourth district since 1997.

Blakeman said in response to DeRiggi-Whitton’s allegations that the mailers were to highlight the accomplishments of the elected officials in Nassau County.

“If a Democrat elected official was able to secure $3 million for our police force, I would put them in the bulletin too,” Blakeman said. “I have appeared at press conferences with many Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and there is nothing partisan in thanking and recognizing an elected official who has made our county safer. The hypocrisy of the minority leader is astounding considering Democrats have done this for years.”

DeRiggi-Whitton condemned the mailer as a blatant misuse of public resources for political gain.

“There’s absolutely no reason to include D’Esposito in this mailing. It’s clearly someone that’s taking advantage of a budget, a mailing budget, for a political reason,” DeRiggi-Whitton said. “He has plenty of opportunity to use his own political money; there’s no reason to use taxpayer money. The public is really interested in information that is helpful to them and useful to them. Promoting his ally is not something that we’re supposed to be using this budget money for.”

DeRiggi-Whitton said Blakeman has previously spent public funds on mailers attacking political opponents, including Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“This is a clear violation of public trust,” DeRiggi-Whitton said. “Public funds are meant to serve the residents of Nassau County, not to be used as a political war chest. The repeated misuse of taxpayer money by County Executive Blakeman for political purposes cannot and will not be tolerated.”

DeRiggi-Whitton has formally requested that Attorney General James launch an immediate investigation into the matter.

In the letter to Attorney General James, DeRiggi-Whitton detailed the apparent misuse of taxpayer dollars for the mailers, provided copies of the mailers and cited the NYS laws she finds Blakeman to violate.

According to DeRiggi-Whitton’s letter, using public resources for political purposes is strictly prohibited under New York State Law. Section 74 of the New York Public Officers Law prohibits public officers from using their positions to secure unwarranted privileges for themselves or others. Additionally, Section 107 of the New York State Civil Service Law bans using public funds for political advertising and activities.

“If the investigation confirms that the county executive has misused public funds, I really think he should be accountable and possibly have to refund what it costs to send this mailer out,” DeRiggi-Whitton said. “Our duty as public officials is to serve people and not our own political ambitions or needs.”