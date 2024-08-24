20 years of Oyster Bay’s sports summer camp

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich School district’s summer camp celebrated its 20th anniversary this year with a full schedule of activities, including fencing, lacrosse, volleyball, baseball, softball, tennis, basketball and others.

The camp, which is sponsored by the district’s athletic department, and the Oyster bay Athletic Booster Club. teaches students new athletic skills and teamwork throughout the summertime.

Program coordinators Jen Iles and Elaine Ranaldo lead the camp. Throughout the summer, students participate in warm-ups, instructional and demonstration, contests and games, special activities and awards.

Sessions run weekly across the district’s three campuses: Theodore Roosevelt School, James H. Vernon School and Oyster Bay High School.

