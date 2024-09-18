Recently Sold: Cove Neck

Capturing panoramic seascapes from almost every room, this recently renovated home at 1 Cove Neck Rd. in Cove Neck is situated on more than four pastoral acres of waterfront overlooking Oyster Bay Harbor, Centre Island and Cove Neck. It sold on Aug. 11 for $5,425,000. Known for generations as Youngs’s Homestead, this shingled farmhouse dates to the earliest settlement of the area and was a long-time center of colonial life. Framed by cherry trees, a gated entry welcomes guests down the long driveway through an alle of trees. Pristine boxwoods and stone walls flank the home while lush lawns roll gently down to the waterside. The home’s site at the end of Oyster Bay Cove offers wide vistas of the blue harbor that leads out to the Long Island Sound. Covered porches and an exquisite dining Pergola with a profusion of climbing hydrangeas are perfect for outdoor entertaining. A separate boat house is used for storing sailing gear and acts as a recreation space. A charming Dutch door opens to the new entry hall, walls now stylishly clad in reclaimed oak paneling, with the first view of the water at the end of the hall. The library is warm and welcoming with a woodburning fireplace, window seat and exposed beams. Built-in bookshelves and a media closet are new amenities as well as the handmade windows, made to match the original living room windows. At the end of the hall there is a new addition that has an elegantly paneled wet bar with two refrigerators, drawers for cans, an icemaker and a wine fridge for ease of entertaining in the principal rooms or outdoors. The well-proportioned living room expands from the front of the house to the rear, with a bay window for impeccable water views. Fine woodworking, found throughout the home, is exceptional in this room with built-ins, exposed beams, a new wood-burning fireplace and floors of old-growth European oak. Casein milk paint creates a subtle texture on the walls. The formal dining room was a 1930s addition that offers an inviting room with a fireplace for large or intimate gatherings. The room is open and airy, with wide plank floors and a China closet for storage. The dining room opens to the sunroom, a delightful room for three seasons with all new windows that open to let fresh sea breezes in and ignite the senses. The recent renovation now has a kitchen that functions perfectly for modern living with a large area for cooking and prepping featuring stainless steel appliances, two sinks, granite counters and an antique wood table that serves as the center island with Gaggenau gas stove. New improvements include glass front cabinetry, pantries and exposed beams. A brick fireplace and custom-built hutch add to the appeal of the breakfast nook. The floors are also old-growth European oak for easy maintenance. The opposing wing of the home holds the family room with a brick fireplace, haft-timbered wood beams, French doors and floor-to-ceiling windows capturing water views and opening to the deck. This wing offers a back stairwell, window seat, side entrance and an outfitted laundry room with a sink and shelving. The primary suite, on the second floor is a tranquil haven with calming water views. French doors open to a balcony redone with Brazilian hardwood flooring and mahogany railings. The primary bathroom has radiant heated marble floors.

Listing details courtesy of Zillow/OneKey MLS