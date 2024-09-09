Ready Coffee expands to Long Island with 10 new locations

Glen Cove will be among the first towns to welcome Ready Coffee to Long Island.

The Hudson Valley-based company recently acquired 10 former Dairy Barn locations to debut its Long Island presence. Nine locations are in Nassau County, and one is in Suffolk.

Dairy Barn opened its first location on Long Island in 1961 as a local convenience store. At its peak, the store had 70 locations. After several sales and ownership changes, 17 of the store properties were listed with Syosset-based Sovereign Realty Group in 2023, according to Long Island Business News.

Ready Coffee, which offers a selection of coffees, teas, smoothies, and other drinks, has a similar drive-thru business approach to Dairy Barn. The chain currently has four locations in Hudson Valley.

Construction on the Glen Cove location, 94 Forest Ave., has begun and, according to previous reports, is expected to open this year.

In addition to the Forest Ave. location, there will be locations in Baldwin, North Baldwin, East Meadow, East Northport, Franklin Square, Freeport, Hewlett, Lynbrook and Oceanside.

Clem Coté represented the seller in nine of the 10 sales, according to Long Island Business News.

“When we were approached with the Ready Coffee concept, we felt there was high probability that municipalities would welcome the brand and be relieved that these long vacant sites would be brought back to life,” Coté said to Long Island Business News.

According to the Ready Coffee website, the Baldwin and Glen Cove locations are the only two currently under construction.

Ready Coffee provides fresh, locally sourced coffee.

According to the company’s website, the “local small batch roasting” is hand-pulled “moments before you receive it.”

The chain offers dairy alternatives, decaffeinated coffees and sugar-free options. The kid’s menu features sodas, milkshakes and hot chocolate.