Raay-Nor’s Chicken Makes Nostalgic Return Through Labor Day

Satisfied grins from ear-to-ear can be seen on diners at Maliblue Restaurant and Bar this week, as the iconic Raay-Nor’s Famous Chicken, a once-staple in Baldwin, makes a temporary but triumphant pop-up return through Monday, Sept. 2.

The Baldwin staple closed its doors in 2005, following a wildly successful run for more than 70 years in the “little log cabin” that is now occupied by Ayhan’s Shish-Kebab Restaurant.

For the remainder of this week, you can reminisce and enjoy all of your classic Raay-Nor menu favorites, including Southern Fried Chicken, Chicken Maryland, Chicken Pot Pie, Macaroni & Cheese, Raay-Nor’s signature salad dressing (also for sale at the register for $7 per bottle), homemade Pecan Pie and so much more.

The original cocktail menu is also available including some of the classics like Grasshoppers and Margaritas.

“I am excited to bring back a little bit of Long Island’s culinary identity and provide a trip down memory lane for everyone who enjoyed Raay-Nor’s fried chicken and other dishes,” said Butch Yamali, owner and president of Maliblue.

This is the seventh year that Yamali has paid tribute to the iconic comfort food establishment with a temporary encore.

The beach club is located at 1500 Lido Blvd. in Lido Beach at the Town of Hempstead’s Malibu Shore Club. Club admission before 6 p.m. is $10 for Town of Hempstead residents. Admission for non-residents is $40 before 6 p.m.

Restaurant hours are noon to 8 p.m. for the remaining pop-up days through Monday. Reservations are encouraged. Dine-in, patio dining and takeout services are available.

Visit www.raaynors.com or www.maliblueny.com or call 516-442-2799 details and for reservations.