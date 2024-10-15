The Nicholas Center expands vocational program to the former Andy’s Pizzeria site in Port Washington

The Port Washington-based Nicholas Center has recently expanded its Vocational Skills Program, including the TNC Chocolate Lab, to an additional location at Andy’s Pizzeria at 195 Manorhaven Blvd. in Manorhaven.

The Nicholas Center offers support, community-based programming, vocational skills, and jobs to autistic adults. Its TNC Chocolate Lab allows autistic adults to learn critical life skills, improve social and communication abilities, gain vocational training and jobs, and engage in meaningful community projects.

“The Chocolate Lab grew from a Vocational Skills Program, and within a year, we started fulfilling orders,” said the director of development at The Nicholas Center, Lee Anne Vetrone.

The TNC Chocolate Lab makes and sells sweet treats such as chocolate-covered Oreos, pretzels, graham crackers, and more. Orders can be made via phone or email. Visit https://tncnewyork.org/tnc-chocolate-lab for more information.

The additional location at the former Andy Pizzeria allows The Nicholas Center to expand its reach and offer more vocational opportunities and paid employment to autistic adults.

The location will have a functional kitchen for in-house product production, and the former pizzeria dining space will serve as a vocational skills workshop where the Chocolate Lab and other projects can work.

“We are thrilled and excited to grow our Vocational Skills Program and the TNC Chocolate Lab in a location steeped in Port Washington history.” Nicholas Center co-founder Stella L. Spanakos said. “We are now able to accommodate more autistic individuals looking for training and jobs. Thank you to the Bellini family for their support.

Andy’s Pizzeria is said to be where crooner Perry Como, generations of local families, and myriad lifeguards from Manorhaven Pool once dined. Three generations of the Bellini family have owned the property and are now offering the location to the TNC Chocolate Lab.

“Three generations of our family poured their love of good food and community into the restaurant,” Andy Bellini of the Andy’s Pizzeria family said. “Now, we are honored to welcome The Nicholas Center family here to expand their services and offer opportunities to those who so deserve it.”

Manorhaven Mayor John Popeleski warmly welcomed TNC to the Village with a special citation, The Nicholas Center said in a press release.

“The Nicholas Center is expanding, and so is the Chocolate Lab, as a vocational skills program and as a burgeoning social enterprise business,” Vetrone said. “We are so happy to be able to hopefully accept more individuals with this space.”

To learn more about The Nicholas Center and TNC Chocolate lab, visit TNCnewyork.org