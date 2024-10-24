Daly Elementary 5th-graders join forces with World Bicycle Relief

After reading the book A Long Walk to Water, fifth graders at Daly Elementary were inspired to help provide specialized, all-terrain bicycles to African rural communities.

Linda Sue Park’s A Long Walk to Water takes place in South Sudan in 1985 and follows two characters on their journeys of survival, perseverance and strength.

Inspired by the novel’s themes, the fifth graders teamed up with World Bicycle Relief to host a charitable fundraiser to help provide bicycles to struggling families in other parts of the world.

The fifth-graders participated in a walk-a-thon as a symbolic walk to water. Then, they visited Daly Elementary classrooms to drop off banners and flyers, which were sent home with students. The students colored in the banners with their families and returned them to school to decorate the walls of Dally. Families were also invited to donate to the fundraiser for World Bicycle Relief.