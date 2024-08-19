Ralph’s Famous Italian Ices celebrates 25 years in Port Washington

Ralph’s Famous Italian Ices celebrated its 25th anniversary in Port Washington this summer.

Owners Robert Pachtman and Laura Vaccaro are Port Washington residents.

“It’s great to have been here so long,” Vaccaro said. “We’ve always supported the town.”

Ralph’s is centrally located in Port Washington at 292 Main St. Vaccaro said it’s nice to be in town to see their friends and neighbors come into the shop.

Town of North Hempstead Council Member Mariann Dalimonte congratulated and recognized the owners on their 25 years in Port Washington with a certificate from the town.