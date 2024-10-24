Port Washington Police District launches new website

The Port Washington Police District has launched a brand new website, www.portwashingtonpd.ny.gov.

“We are excited to announce the launch of our upgraded website and hope that it serves as a more useful tool in providing our residents with quick and easy access to the information they seek,” Port Washington Police District Commissioner Angela Lawlor-Mullins said.

While the previous website was able to provide services to residents for many years, a new layout, design and functionality were required to serve the community better. The new design, unlike the previous one, is mobile-friendly and highlights several services that better provide direct access to valuable information on an intuitive platform that can be easily updated and maintained.

“We simplified and digitized many of our forms as well as added functionality to sign-up for meeting notices as well as add meeting details directly to your personal calendar,” Lawlor-Mullins said. “A modern police force needs a modern website, and we are happy to have undertaken this project for the benefit of the community we serve.”

The website’s new layout is more visually pleasing and functional, providing updated portals for new content.

The website’s content reorganization has not only made information more accessible for visitors by making it easier to navigate but also added several new features and pages that allow the website to serve as an educational resource for community members of all ages. While the old website had a dedicated page for the new headquarters project, the updated website design allows the page to display more information with fewer clicks for the user.

“There were two primary goals for the district in having a new website built: better organize the information so it could serve as a stronger resource for residents and make it quick and easy for our internal staff to be able to update in real time,” Port Washington Police District Chief Robert Del Muro said. “We accomplished both of these goals in this overhaul project and hope our residents find it more inviting and useful.”

For more information about the Port Washington Police District, please visit our new website at www.portwashingtonpd.ny.gov.

Residents interested in signing up for meeting notifications, please visit portwashingtonpd.ny.gov/meeting-notifications/