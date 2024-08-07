Port North sets public hearing date for new Oasis site plan review

The Village of Port Washington North set a public hearing date on Tuesday for a new senior housing plan by New Oasis Development LLC after the firm’s plan for use of a seven-acre site was tabled amid resident opposition in June.

New Oasis’ attorney requested in July that the village board hold a public hearing based on changes to the original plan.

“The village board has a desire to obtain additional information, such as traffic studies, landscape plans, et cetera, for the site plan review of New Oasis,” said Port Washington North Mayor Robert Weitzner.

The original site proposal includes the construction of 44 townhouse units and a clubhouse south of Radcliff Avenue and northwest of Valley Road, located in the village’s apartment zone. All but five of these townhouse properties will be designated senior housing. The five exempt properties can be sold to any buyer on their first sale and will be senior housing for future sales.

In November, the village board will hold a public hearing on New Oasis’s new plan that will be open to public comment.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the village board discussed design updates for an inclusive playground planned for 3 3 of a 4.75-acre parcel on Channel Drive.

Weitzner presented the preliminary designs by H2M architects and engineers, which showed a nautical theme, with blue and beige colors and sea creature and boat imagery throughout the playground. The playground equipment will have wheelchair accessibility and sensory equipment for patrons of all abilities to enjoy.

Weitzner pointed out different equipment areas for various age groups, such as more advanced equipment for preteens and more straightforward equipment for younger children.

“The intent here is to create an inclusive playground and park for not just children but people of all ages,” said Weitzner. “Grandparents who wish to bring their grandchildren to the park and adults who wish to walk the trail and exercise on the trail will all be able to enjoy the park.”

The plans include a quarter-mile walking trail around the park’s perimeter with exercise equipment every few feet.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be $2.4 million. Gov. Kathy Hocul’s recent grant of $1 million helped the village reach its funding goal.

The village considers the playground, walking trail and parking lot phase 1 of the project. Phase 2, in which the village would add a splash pad with water features for people of all ages to enjoy, is also being considered.

The phase 2 project funding is not included in the phase 1 project funding. The village is currently seeking grants and funding from the state for the splash pad project and assures village taxpayers that their taxes will not be used for the project.

“We submitted a $675,000 grant to the State Parks Department and the Pro Housing Community Grant combination for the purpose of the splash pad,” said Weitzner. “If we’re successful, we’ll have phase 2 in 2026-27. If we’re not successful, we’re not spending the money.”

The village plans to build a village hall and public works depot on about an acre of the 4.75-acre parcel.

“The village hall and public works depot are not a phase of this project,” said Weitzner. “What’s on the table is the playground. We have the funding for it and will be doing that independently from the village hall plans.”