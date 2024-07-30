National Night Out is back in Port Washington

Port Washington is hosting its third National Night Out (NNO) in Port Washington on Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lions Field (25 Glen Ln.).

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that cultivates relationships between the residents and the local police force to help make neighborhoods safer. At NNO, residents can learn more about local organizations and meet the faces behind them to foster a stronger sense of community.

National Night Out is celebrated every year on the first Tuesday of August across the nation and involves over 38 million neighbors in over 16,000 communities, including all 50 states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide.

“When you bring a community together with their local police, up close and personal, and get to know one another, good things happen. You form bonds, and that’s where trust is built,” said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder. “There’s no better way to improve our communities and keep them safe.”

The Town of North Hempstead, Port Washington Police Department, Sands Point Police Department, and Nassau County Police Department are partnering with local community organizations, such as the Littig House and Port Youth Activities (PYA), to host this year’s NNO in Port Washington.

North Hempstead will be hosting NNO’s in Westbury and Manhasset as well.

The events will feature music, singing, dancing, healthcare service providers, crime prevention information, educational resources, cultural entertainment, refreshments, arts & crafts, raffles, games, health screenings, giveaways, and more.